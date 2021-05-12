OREGON — Watertown’s boys tennis team evened its record at 1-1 in the Badger South with a 5-2 win over Oregon on Tuesday.
“All around this was a great team win,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
“These guys really enjoy competing and being together on the court, so it’s a fun group to coach. We are thankful for the opportunity to compete, and now they are starting to see the results from two years of work. Winning all of the three-set matches shows a lot about this group. They are mentally tough and stay calm in the big moments. I’m excited to see what we can do this season.”
Dylan Geske pulled out a three-set win at No. 1 singles, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Alex Byrne and Aiden McCarthy and the No. 3 doubles team of Jacob Olszewski and Eli Zubke.
“Dylan picked up his first career varsity win in a great comeback,” Dobbins said.
“After dropping the first set he figured out what he needed to do. He played really smart tennis, and neutralized his opponent’s big serve and forehand. He was patient and waited for the right ball to attack. Dylan has the mindset and the shots to play No. 1, he’s ready for this. It was a great moment for him.”
Jackson Barta won in straights set at No. 4 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Patrick Lampe and Dominic Voigt also won in straight sets.
“Jackson bounced back from a tough loss last week and also picked up his first varsity win,” Dobbins said. “He was hitting his shots with confidence and trusting himself. He needs to find a balance of consistency and power, and he did that tonight.
“Our doubles teams looked solid once again. They played through some ups and downs but won the big points.”
WATERTOWN 5,
OREGON 2
Singles
No. 1 – Dylan Geske (W) def. Brandon Thorne (O) 3-6, 6-1, 6-3
No. 2 – Eli Molot (O) def. Owen Harris (W) 6-1, 6-2
No. 3 – Kyle Barnish (O) def. Trevor Bird (W) 6-0, 6-0
No. 4 – Jackson Barta (W) def. Nicholas Fischer (O) 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
No. 1 – Patrick Lampe/Dominic Voigt (W) def. Scott/Barnish (O) 6-3, 6-4
No. 2 – Alex Byrne/Aiden McCarthy (W) def. Uhlmann/Johnson (O) 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3
No. 3 – Jacob Olszewski/Eli Zubke (W) def. Corcoran/Hakes (O) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.