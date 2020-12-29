LAKE MILLS — Senior forward Adam Moen registered a game-high 21 points as the Lake Mills boys basketball team ended a two-game skid, defeating Jefferson 68-48 in a Holiday Classic game at LMHS on Tuesday afternoon.
“We moved the ball better than recently which has been a focus of ours,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “That opens things up for Adam, Drew (Stoddard) and Charlie (Bender) to get to the basket.”
Senior guard Drew Stoddard and senior forward Charlie Bender chipped in 18 points apiece as the L-Cats built a 34-16 halftime lead.
Bender hit a contested lefty layup and 3-pointer, helping Lake Mills (5-3) push its lead to 23-9 with eight minutes to play in the first half.
Lake Mills was on a 20-6 run to close the first half before Jefferson senior guard Haygen Miller hit a 3-pointer in the final minute that made it 34-16. Bender had 12 points on the spurt, Moen had four and Stoddard and senior forward Jaxson Retrum had two each.
“Getting stops and getting into transition well were key late in the first half,” Hicklin said. “We minimized turnovers tonight and that gave us better efficiency. Got the game sped up and played to our pace.”
Miller led the Eagles with 11 points and junior guard Braden McGraw totaled 10.
“We wanted to speed them up and get them out of their patterns on offense,” Hicklin said. “When we did that, we were able to turn them over.”
Jefferson (2-7) shot 7-for-19 at the free throw line while Lake Mills, which is ranked sixth in this week’s WisSports.net Division 3 Coaches’ Poll, was 20-for-25. Moen was 11-for-11 at the line and Stoddard scored 13 points after halftime.
Lake Mills plays at Edgerton, which is ranked fourth in the D3 poll, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
“They are a solid team that runs the motion offense with a good point guard and they play good defense,” Hicklin said. “That game will be another good test for us.”
LAKE MILLS 68, JEFFERSON 48
Jefferson 16 32 — 48
Lake Mills 34 34 — 68
JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Miller 4 0-0 11, McGraw 3 2-4 10, Neitzel 1 0-2 3, Lenz 0 3-6 3, Martin 0 0-2 0, Pinnow 2 0-0 5, Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Steres 1 1-3 3, Devine 4 1-2 9. Totals 17 7-19 48.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 5 5-5 18, Foster 1 1-1 3, Murphy 0 1-2 1, Rguig 0 0-2 0, Retrum 2 0-0 4, Moen 5 11-11 21, Bender 8 1-2 18, Kautzer 1 0-0 2, Horkan 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 20-25 68.
3-point goals: J 7 (Miller 3, McGraw 2, Neitzel 1, Pinnow 1); LM 4 (Stoddard 3, Bender 1). Total fouls: J 19; LM 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.