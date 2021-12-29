Watertown swimmers 12th at Metro Invite Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 29, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BROOKFIELD — Watertown’s boys swimmers finished 12th out of 15 teams with 44 points at the 22nd Annual Metro Swim Officials Meet on Tuesday.The Goslings scored in six events.Brayden Haversack placed seventh in the 200 butterfly in 2 minutes, 15.66 seconds and eighth in the 400 individual medley in 4:51.66.Liam McCloskey finished ninth in the 50 freestyle in 24.02.Jackson Barta placed tenth in the 200 individual medley (2:40.24).Evan Jaworski finished 15th in the 200 backstroke in 2:31.41.The 200 freestyle relay team of Haversack, Wyatt Steffanus, Jaworski and McCloskey tied for 15th in 1:39.77. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man found guilty of burglarizing apartment Watertown man in court for illicit images of children How to handle ‘Are you vaccinated?’ 10 Questions - Owen Harris Watertown Regional Medical Center officially joins ScionHealth Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
