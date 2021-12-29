BROOKFIELD — Watertown’s boys swimmers finished 12th out of 15 teams with 44 points at the 22nd Annual Metro Swim Officials Meet on Tuesday.

The Goslings scored in six events.

Brayden Haversack placed seventh in the 200 butterfly in 2 minutes, 15.66 seconds and eighth in the 400 individual medley in 4:51.66.

Liam McCloskey finished ninth in the 50 freestyle in 24.02.

Jackson Barta placed tenth in the 200 individual medley (2:40.24).

Evan Jaworski finished 15th in the 200 backstroke in 2:31.41.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Haversack, Wyatt Steffanus, Jaworski and McCloskey tied for 15th in 1:39.77.

