Watertown's youth wrestling program is sending seven athletes to the state tournament. The back row from left are Jurenth Tiedemann, Ben Logan and Nohra Good. The front row from left are Bryson Busler, Ethan Moe, Caleb Bardenwerper and Kameron Zingler.
After an extremely successful Saturday of wrestling in the state qualifier tournaments, the Watertown Wrestling Club is sending seven representatives to the Youth State Tournament at the Coliseum in Madison this coming weekend.
Going into the season with high goals and record numbers of participants, the Club has been working hard since mid-November. “We had a record number of kids in the club this season and the best middle school season to date. For various reasons we only had 11 kids able to wrestle at qualifiers, so to get 7 out of 11 to qualify was a great accomplishment,” said Watertown Club Coach Mark Bardenwerper.
The top three wrestlers in each respective age group bracket qualified for the tournament. Representing Watertown at State will be Ethan Moe (75 pounds, 3rd place), Kameron Zingler (75 pounds, 1st place), Caleb Bardenwerper (64 pounds, 2nd place), Jurenth Tiedemann (97 pounds, 3rd place), Bryson Busler (80 pounds, 1st place), Ben Logan (114 pounds, 2nd place), and Nohra Good (138 pounds, 1st place).
After an extremely successful showing at team state and now at their local qualifiers, the team looks poised to make some noise in the state Capitol this coming weekend.
