HUSTISFORD — Derek Merkes, Griffin Lietzau and Derek Pieper all homered for the Hustisford Astros in a 12-9 win over the Watertown Cardinals in a Rock River League crossover game on Sunday at Firemen’s Park.
The Astros collected 12 hits and drew nine walks in the victory. Andrew Mueller earned the win in relief for Husty, allowing two runs on seven hits over the final four innings. He struck out six and walked none.
Henry Pitsch had four hits including a double for Watertown. The Cardinals racked up 15 hits in a losing cause.
HUSTISFORD 12, WATERTOWN 9
Watertown 221 020 101 — 9 15 2
Hustisford 050 122 110 — 12 12 0
WP: Massey
LP: Treichel
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — M. Roeseler 5-1-1-0, Foltz 4-2-2-1, Treichel 5-2-2-5, Pitsch 5-3-4-0, Schramm 5-0-1-0, Rohwedder 4-0-1-1, Kopplin 5-0-2-2, Hill 4-0-1-0, Gallmann 3-1-1-0, Dominguez 2-0-0-0 Totals 42-9-15-9
Hustisford (ab-r-h-rbi) — A. Roeseler 5-1-1-2, Galeazzi 1-0-0-1, Scherr 2-0-0-0, Merkes 4-1-1-2, S. Roeseler 3-0-1-1, Hennen 2-1-1-1, Lietzau 3-2-2-2, Michalak 4-3-2-0, Karl 4-1-1-2, Pieper 4-3-2-2, Nehls 3-1-1-0, Ellenberger 0-0-0-0, Massey 0-0-0-0 Totals 35-13-12-13
2B — W (Pitsch, Rowedder), H (Lietzau)
HR — H (Merkes, Lietzau, Pieper)
Pitching — HO: Treichel (W) 10 in 6, Foltz (W) 2 in 2, Massey (H) 8 in 5, Mueller 7 in 4. R: Treichel (W) 10, Foltz (W) 2, Massey (H) 7, Mueller (H) 2. SO: Treichel (W) 1, Foltz (W) 1, Massey (H) 1, Mueller (H) 6. BB: Treichel (W) 4, Foltz (W) 5, Massey (H) 2, Mueller (H) 0
