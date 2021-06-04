JEFFERSON — The Eagles combined for 32 runs as Jefferson swept Clinton in a Rock Valley Conference doubleheader Wednesday at Fischer Field.
Jefferson won the first game, 13-8, and the second contest, 19-2.
In game one, it was an 11-run third that helped the Eagles separate from the Cougars. Jefferson trailed 5-1 heading into the bottom of the inning.
Luis Serrano finished 3-for-4 at the plate, driving in one run while scoring twice. Tanner Pinnow also went 3-for-4. Andrew Gleisner and Isiah Hoffman both collected two hits.
Tyler Butina batted in a team-high two runs.
Eli Hoffman led the Eagles on the mound, pitching 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out eight batters.
In the second game, Jefferson scored five runs in the first and added six and eight runs in the third and fifth, respectively.
Haygen Miller finished 3-for-3 out of the leadoff spot, driving in two runs while scoring twice. Aaron Heine and Eli Hoffman both scored twice and connected on two hits.
Serrano pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits while striking out four batters.
Game 1
JEFFERSON 13, CLINTON 8
Clinton 005 030 0 — 8 8 4
Jefferson 0111 001 X — 13 14 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Hoffman 4.2-5-3-1-8; C:Klein 2.2-1-1-4-0.
Leading hitters — C: Spears 2x3, Vanderpaul 2x4, Ducharme 2B; J: Serrano 3x4, Hoffman 2x5, Pinnow 3x4, Gleisner 2x3.
Game 2
JEFFERSON 19, CLINTON 2
Jefferson 506 08X X — 19 12 0
Clinton 000 20X X — 2 5 5
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Serrano 3.1-2-1-4-4; C: Donagen 4-5-5-4-4.
Leading hitters — J: Miller 3x3 (2B), Serrano 2x5, Heine 2x2, E. Hoffman 2x2 (2x2B), Butina 3B; C: Ducharme HR.
