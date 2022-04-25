Bluejays sweep Rio, move to 4-0 Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RIO — Johnson Creek’s baseball team swept Rio in a Trailways South doubleheader on Saturday.Johnson Creek (4-0, 3-0 in conference) won the first game 16-0 and the second game 16-2.Dylan Bredlow and Isaac Hartz combined on a no-hitter in the first game. Bredlow had three hits and four RBIs. Logan Sullivan drove in three runs and Tanner Herman drove in two.Dugg Hartwig worked two innings and earned the decision in the second game. Sullivan struck out five in three innings of relief work.Isaac Hartz had four of the team’s 20 hits. Travis Christensen and Parker Berres each added three hits including two doubles.Johnson Creek travels to play Hustisford/Dodgeland today.Game 1JOHNSON CREEK 16, RIO 0Johnson Creek (12)02 20 — 16 12 0Rio 000 00 — 0 0 2WP: BredlowLP: BartelPitching (ip-h-er-so-bb) — JC (Bredlow W 3-0-0-0-4-1, I. Hartz 2-0-0-0-3-1), R (Bartelt L 3-12-14-12-3-0, Risgaard 2-0-2-2-0-3)Leading hitters — JC (I. Hartz 2x3, 2B, Sullivan 2x4, Herman 2x3, 2B, Bredlow 3x4, 2B, 3B)Game 2JOHNSON CREEK 16, RIO 2Rio 101 0 — 2 X XJohnson Creek 151 9 — 16 20 0WP: HartwigLP: BartzPitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R (Bartz L 3-18-14-11-0-0, Risgaard 1-2-2-0-0), JC (Hartwig W 2-2-2-1-3-3, Sullivan 3-0-0-0-5-0)Leading hitters — R (Bartelt 3B), JC (Joseph 2x4, I. Hartz 4x4, Hartwig 2x3, 2B, Herman 2x4, Christensen 3x4, 2B (2), P. Berres 3x4, 2B (2), Bredlow 2x3, 2B) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lakeside Lutheran student earns perfect ACT score Watertown men sent to jail for robbery Main Street tavern narrowly wins initial vote to reopen Jefferson County Fair announces main stage headliners 10 Questions — Matt Pieper Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-22
