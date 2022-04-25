RIO — Johnson Creek’s baseball team swept Rio in a Trailways South doubleheader on Saturday.

Johnson Creek (4-0, 3-0 in conference) won the first game 16-0 and the second game 16-2.

Dylan Bredlow and Isaac Hartz combined on a no-hitter in the first game. Bredlow had three hits and four RBIs. Logan Sullivan drove in three runs and Tanner Herman drove in two.

Dugg Hartwig worked two innings and earned the decision in the second game. Sullivan struck out five in three innings of relief work.

Isaac Hartz had four of the team’s 20 hits. Travis Christensen and Parker Berres each added three hits including two doubles.

Johnson Creek travels to play Hustisford/Dodgeland today.

Game 1

JOHNSON CREEK 16, RIO 0

Johnson Creek (12)02 20 — 16 12 0

Rio 000 00 — 0 0 2

WP: Bredlow

LP: Bartel

Pitching (ip-h-er-so-bb) — JC (Bredlow W 3-0-0-0-4-1, I. Hartz 2-0-0-0-3-1), R (Bartelt L 3-12-14-12-3-0, Risgaard 2-0-2-2-0-3)

Leading hitters — JC (I. Hartz 2x3, 2B, Sullivan 2x4, Herman 2x3, 2B, Bredlow 3x4, 2B, 3B)

Game 2

JOHNSON CREEK 16, RIO 2

Rio 101 0 — 2 X X

Johnson Creek 151 9 — 16 20 0

WP: Hartwig

LP: Bartz

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R (Bartz L 3-18-14-11-0-0, Risgaard 1-2-2-0-0), JC (Hartwig W 2-2-2-1-3-3, Sullivan 3-0-0-0-5-0)

Leading hitters — R (Bartelt 3B), JC (Joseph 2x4, I. Hartz 4x4, Hartwig 2x3, 2B, Herman 2x4, Christensen 3x4, 2B (2), P. Berres 3x4, 2B (2), Bredlow 2x3, 2B)

