MADISON — Jake Olszewski and Eli Zubke won the No. 3 doubles flight to lead Watertown’s boys tennis team to a fourth place finish at the Badger Conference tournament on Friday at Quann Park.
Edgewood won the tournament and the overall title, while Monona Grove was second. Watertown and Oregon tied for third in the final overall standings.
Olszewski and Zubke finished 3-0 on the day, but after cruising through the dual meet portion of the season, they needed to battle for a three-set victory in the semifinals and a second set tiebreaker in the championship match.
“Overall, it was a solid day for us,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “The heat made the conditions brutal by the afternoon, but we showed a lot of toughness and stamina. I was hoping we could hold third and we did that, behind two really solid teams.
“Jake and Eli were pushed more in their final two matches than they have been all season, and they responded. I love their intensity and focus on the court. They know how to make adjustments and find their opponent’s weaknesses. It was a huge day for them, and a lot of fun to watch them play.”
At No. 1 singles, Dylan Geske placed fourth.
“Dylan got down 5-2 in his opening match, and then found his rhythm and won 11 games in a row,” Dobbins said. “That was a big comeback for him. The scores don’t show it, but he made his opponents work in the next two matches and had some great rallies.”
Owen Harris finished 1-2 at No. 2 singles.
“I thought Owen played some of his best tennis of the season in his last match,” Dobbins said. “It was so evenly matched and both players were making shots. He just came up a few points short. Really proud of his effort and his leadership all season.”
At No. 3 singles, Trevor Bird finished 2-1. Jackson Barta also went 2-1 and placed third at No. 4 singles.
“Trevor and Jackson each won two matches, which is a great result for them,” Dobbins said. “They play similar games, and both of them have shown so much improvement in our short season. They have become a strong presence at the bottom of the singles lineup.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Patrick Lampe and Dominic Voigt finished 1-2, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Alex Byrne and Aiden McCarthy.
“Our No. 1 and 2 doubles played decent tennis,” Dobbins said. “We just struggled to put it together and win the big points. These guys are all seniors and I know how motivated they are going into the subsectional. I totally expect them to bounce back and show what they can do.”
Watertown travels to Jackson for subsectional competition today.
Dual meet standings: Edgewood 7, Monona Grove 6, Watertown 5, Oregon 4, Stoughton 3, Fort Atkinson 2, Milton 1, Monroe 0
Tournament standings: Edgewood 27, Monona Grove 22, Oregon 20, Watertown 18, Stoughton 13, Fort Atkinson 12, Milton 11, Monroe 3
Final overall standings: Edgewood 34, Monona Grove 28, Oregon 24, Watertown 23, Stoughton 16, Fort Atkinson 14, Milton 12, Monroe 3
Watertown results
No. 1 Singles
Dylan Geske (W) def. Thorne (O) 7-5, 6-0
Sviatoslovky (E) def. Geske (W) 6-0, 6-0
Benoy (S) def. Geske (W) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Singles
Owen Harris (W) def. Montoya (FA) 6-3, 6-1
Molot (O) def. Harris (W) 6-4, 7-5
Lyons (S) def. Harris (W) 7-5, 3-6, 14-12
No. 3 Singles
Buatista (E) def. Trevor Bird (W) 6-0, 6-2
Bird (W) def. Seagreaves (Mon) 8-1
Bird (W) def. Eppler (S) 8-1
No. 4 Singles
Jackson Barta (W) def. Knox (Mil) 6-0, 6-0
Dziedzic (MG) def. Barta (W) 6-0, 6-0
Barta (W) def. Hamele (FA) 6-1, 2-6, 11-9
No. 1 Doubles
Fenner/Jensen (FA) def. Patrick Lampe/Dominic Voigt (W) 7-6(4), 6-3
Lampe/Voigt (W) def. Scott/Uhlmann (O) 8-6
Buchner/Katerov (E) def. Lampe/Voigt (W) 8-5
No. 2 Doubles
Alex Byrne/Aiden McCarthy (W) def. Meulemans/Kroll (Mon) 6-2, 6-0
Springman/Powless (E) def. Byrne/McCarthy (W) 6-1, 6-2
Obershaw/Eithun (Mil) def. Byrne/McCarthy (W) 8-5
No. 3 Doubles
Jake Olszewski/Eli Zubke (W) def. Giasson/Suanders (Mon) 6-0, 6-0
Olszewski/Zubke (W) def. Patterson/Rehrauer (O) 6-3, 4-6, 10-6
Olszewski/Zubke (W) def. Rossow/Koziar (E) 6-3, 7-6(4)
