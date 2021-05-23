TOWN OF MERTON — You won’t catch Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson disrespecting the Rock Valley Conference any time soon.
“There’s some good teams in the Rock Valley,” Peterson said. "There’s some good pitchers. We haven’t seen Brodhead a second time. We haven’t seen Turner yet, so you never take anything for granted. You’ve got to be able to hit all kinds of pitching."
That said, the top-ranked Eagles have a power pitcher, a University of Wisconsin recruit and a core group of veterans who have helped the team post an 11-0 record in the Rock Valley and outscore league opponents 150-7.
It was time to test themselves before the Division 2 playoffs, so Peterson took his squad to the Arrowhead tournament to face some Division 1 competition on Saturday. The Eagles passed the test, routing Brookfield Central 15-3 before beating sixth-ranked Arrowhead 3-2 in the second game.
"We were really looking forward to coming down here and playing some big schools and we were really excited to play Arrowhead, who is a ranked team in Division 1 and a very solid team,” Peterson said. "I wanted to see how we would react to it and they played well and they didn’t buckle under pressure, which is what I was looking to see."
Jefferson (14-0) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Second baseman Brittany Mengel hit a one-out single center, advanced to third on a groundout by third baseman Eden Dempsey and scored on Beck’s base hit to center.
In the third inning, shortstop Savannah Serdynski hit a one-out double to center and scored on Mengel’s second hit of the game, a ground ball to right. Mengel finished with three of Jefferson’s eight hits.
Catcher Aidyn Messmann gave the Eagles a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth with a solo shot to right.
"The pitching was a lot better than we’ve seen, but nothing we couldn’t hit,” Messmann said. “I just had to wait back and drive on it.”
Beck wasn’t surprised at the bomb.
“Our catcher did really good,” Beck said. “She’s a great hitter. I think we all adjusted pretty well and made the correct adjustments and capitalized on mistakes.”
Peterson has also come to expect big things out of Messmann at the plate, but this was a special piece of hitting.
"That was a big hit, to go opposite field on a change-up,” Peterson said. “She’s a good hitter, but holy cow, to stay back on a ball like that was unbelievable. It doesn’t surprise me, because she’s got that kind of power to all fields, but to stay back on a change-up and hit it out of here against the wind was impressive. Huge run."
Messmann’s bomb turned out to be the game-winner.
Arrowhead (15-2) scored an unearned run in the fifth when Lauren Porter reached on an error with two outs and scored on an RBI double to center by Sierra Thomas.
The Warhawks threatened to steal this one in the seventh.
Lexi Schiepp led off with a ground ball single to left, but Beck struck out the next hitter and the Eagles erased Schiepp's courtesy runner when Messmann threw to Szerdyznki, who ran her down for the first out.
That saved a run, because Sophia Grimla tripled to right on the next pitch. Grimla scored on an RBI double by Porter to make it a one-run game. Thomas drew a walk, but Beck settled the game like a boss, striking out Jaclyn Showalter looking at 2-2 pitch to end it.
"It was pretty big,” Beck said. "Just believing in myself, just believing my teammates had my back no matter what happened on that last batter is probably the best feeling, being surrounded by people that supported me. Coming out here and being an underdog with fans here and to come out on top is a pretty good feeling for all of us.”
Even though Beck was showing signs of tiring late, her catcher had full faith she would take this one herself.
"Claire, she’s just awesome,” Messmann said. "I know she can get it done. I never have a doubt in my mind that she is not going to get it done. It was really crazy (coming to this tournament). I was ready to go into it. I knew our team could do it. I wasn’t nervous at all about it. I knew we could compete. ”
Beck struck out 13 and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks.
"She was on fire today,” Peterson said. "She wanted it bad. She’s having a tremendous season. What I really liked to see is we had a few errors behind her and she never let it get to her. She just kept pitching and she just kept firing. Then she had two big hits for us at the plate. So I love how she just stayed even keel and just kept going and stayed focused and she finished it.”
First baseman Julia Ball pitched the first game and went all five innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
She had plenty of run support.
Beck had three hits including a triple and a home run. Mengel, Dempsey and Abby Helmink each drove in two runs.
Dempsey is a future Badger who is savoring her final season with the Eagles, especially after everyone missed out on the 2020 season due to the pandemic.
"It's definitely fun,” Dempsey said. "I feel like our lost season from last year definitely made us realize how much we took for granted. Being able to be out here and see some good competition is really a good thing for our team.”
The Eagles committed three errors against Arrowhead, but also made some key plays. Serdyznki charged a grounder she couldn’t come up with in the fourth, but came back and stabbed a liner to retire the side.
I think (what stood out) for us was how well we worked as a team,” Dempsey said. "We had our faults, but we also had our plays where we came together. We had double plays, we had rallies and hits. Especially facing a team like this which is so tough, to play well offensively and defensively, it’s definitely a feat as a team for us to win like this.
"This is mainly a veteran team. We have five seniors. It's mostly upperclassmen. Our main goal coming into the season was to come away as conference champs for the second year in a row. I feel like we have pretty high standards for ourselves and we are meeting them.”
Jefferson travels to play McFarland on Tuesday.
Game 1
JEFFERSON 15, BROOKFIELD CENTRAL 3
Jefferson 111 2(10) — 15 15 1
Brookfield 102 00 — 3 7 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J (Ball, W, 5-7-3-3-3-1), B (Epding L, 5-15-15-12-1-2)
Leading hitters — J (Serdynski RBI, Mengel 2x4, 2B, 2BI, Dempsey 2x4, 2BI, Beck 3x4, 3B, HR, RBI, Messman 2B, RBI, Ball 2B, RBI, Fairfield 2x4, Helmink 2B, 2BI, Krause 2x3, 2B, RBI), B (Dobrzynski 2x3, 2B, Feng 2x2, 3BI)
Game 2
JEFFERSON 3, ARROWHEAD 2
Jefferson 101 100 0 — 3 8 3
Arrowhead 000 010 1 — 2 4 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J (Beck W, 7-4-2-1-13-2), A (Wirth L, 7-8-3-2-3-2)
Leading hitters — J (Serdynski 2B, Mengel 3x4, 2B, RBI, Beck 2x3, RBI, Messmann HR, RBI)
