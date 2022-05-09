JANESVILLE — Watertown’s boys golf team shot 420 and finished 13th at the Ashenfelter Invitational at the Riverside Golf Course on Saturday.

Myles Nourse shot 97 (50-47) to lead the Goslings. Kadan Kaddatz and Graeson Mihalko each shot 106. Aaron Sellnow shot 111.

