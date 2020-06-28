CLYMAN — Bow Hartwig threw 6 2/3 innings and helped his own cause with a two-run double as the Johnson Creek Pioneers edged the Clyman Canners in the Rock River League Southern Division opener for both teams on Saturday at Stueber Field.
Johnson Creek scored three unearned runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed. Matthew Molini, Hunter Milbrath and Ray Lauersdorf led off the game with singles off Clyman starter Nick Klavekoske and Molini scored when Alan Mares reached on an error. Hartwig followed with a two-out, two-run double to left center before getting picked off to end the rally.
Hartwig held Clyman scoreless through four innings before the Canners broke through with a run in the fifth. Shaun Wegner led off with a base hit, moved up two bases on an error and a wild pitch and scored on Ryan Kaul’s RBI single up the middle to make it 3-1.
Johnson Creek picked up an insurance run in the top of the eighth off reliever Phillip Harper which proved to be the game-winner. Milbrath singled sharply to left, advanced to second on a passed ball, moved to third on an error and scored on another passed ball.
Clyman rallied in the eighth with two runs off reliever Howie Olszewski. Nick Schmitt hit a leadoff single, Hunter Olson walked and Josh Oswald followed with an RBI single to center. The Canners threatened to take the lead after Spencer Hans reached on a fielder’s choice, Tony Schmitt singled and Wegner walked to load the bases with one out. But Bryce Schuett lined into an inning ending 4-3 double play.
In the ninth, Kaul led off with his third hit of the game and Clint Rose sacrificed him over to second. Olszewski held on for the save when Nick Schmitt flew out to center and Olson hit a ground ball to third that ate up Mares initially, but he recovered and threw to second to get Kaul for a game-ending fielder’s choice. Oswald, who finished the game 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, was waiting on deck.
Hartwig allowed one earned run on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks to earn the decision. Olszewski allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks over the final 2 2/3 innings. Klavesoske allowed three unearned runs on six hits with four strikeouts and no walks over five innings. Harper allowed one unearned run on two hits with one strikeout and one walk over the final four innings.
Johnson Creek, which went on to beat Farmington 9-1 at home on Sunday, will host the Flames in a rematch on Saturday, July 11.
Clyman hosts Watertown next Sunday.
JOHNSON CREEK 4,
CLYMAN 3
Johnson Creek 300 000 001 — 4 8 1
Clyman 000 010 020 — 3 11 4
WP: Hartwig
LP: Klavekoske
Johnson Creek (ab-r-h-rbi) — Molini 5-1-1-0, Milbrath 4-1-2-0, Lauersdorf 4-1-2-0 Mares 4-1-0-0, Donaldson 4-0-0-0, Hartwig 4-0-1-2, Kircher 3-0-0-0, Braunschweig 3-0-2-0, Frey 4-0-0-0 Totals 35-4-8-2
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — 5-0-3-1, Rose 4-0-1-0, N. Schmitt 4-1-1-0, Olson 4-1-0-0, Oswald 4-0-3-1, Hans 4-0-0-1, T. Schmitt 4-0-2-0, S. Wegner 3-1-1-0, Schuett 2-0-0-0 Totals 34-3-11-3
2B — JC (Hartwig), C (Oswald)
Pitching — HO: Hartwig (JC) 7 in 6.2, Olszewski (JC) 4 in 2.1, Klavekoske (C) 6 in 5, Harper (C) 2 in 4. R: Hartwig (JC) 1, Olszewski (JC) 2, Klavekoske (C) 3, Harper (C) 1. SO: Hartwig (JC) 3, Olszewski (JC) 0, Klavekoske (C) 4, Harper (C) 1. BB: Hartwig (JC) 3, Olszewski (JC) 2, Klavekoske (C) 0, Harper (C) 1
