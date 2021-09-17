Phoenix edge Lodi, remain perfect in conference play Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Sep 17, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LODI — Luther Prep remained unbeaten in the Capitol Conference with a 4-3 win over Lodi on Thursday.The Phoenix split the singles matches, with Moira Schultz and Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner earning straight set victories in the No. 3 and 4 flights, repsectively.Tipping the scales in Luther Prep’s favor were the No. 1 doubles team of Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck and the No. 3 doubles team of Desirae Pugh and Kate Smith, who each won in straight sets.Luther Prep improved to 8-3 overall and 4-0 in conference with the victory.LUTHER PREP 4, LODI 3,SinglesNo. 1 — Rachel Winters (L) def. Katie Schmidt (LP) 6-3 , 4-6 , 6-1No. 2 — Caroline Karls, (L) def. Emma Slayton (LP) 3-6 , 7-6 (0), 6-1No. 3 — Moira Schulz (LP) def. Brooke Bacon (L) 6-4 , 6-2No. 4 — Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner (LP) def. Ava Ballweg (L) 6-3 , 6-2Doubles:No. 1 — Rachel Schoeneck/ Katie Schoeneck (LP) def. Rylee Schneider/Lexy Karls (L) 7-5, 7-6 (5)No. 2 — Mira Potter/Ava Glaser (L) def. Elise Schmidt/Rebekah Schroeder (LP) 7-5 , 6-1No. 3 — Desirae Pugh/Kate Smith (LP) def. Sami Rake/Elle Davis (L) 6-3 , 6-0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now County board backs castle's resurgence 10 Questions — Brandon Kracht Police chief retires to spend more time with family, martial arts Jefferson schools' mask mandate overturned Uncle imprisoned in nephew's heroin death Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
