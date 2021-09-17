LODI — Luther Prep remained unbeaten in the Capitol Conference with a 4-3 win over Lodi on Thursday.

The Phoenix split the singles matches, with Moira Schultz and Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner earning straight set victories in the No. 3 and 4 flights, repsectively.

Tipping the scales in Luther Prep’s favor were the No. 1 doubles team of Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck and the No. 3 doubles team of Desirae Pugh and Kate Smith, who each won in straight sets.

Luther Prep improved to 8-3 overall and 4-0 in conference with the victory.

LUTHER PREP 4, LODI 3,

Singles

No. 1 — Rachel Winters (L) def. Katie Schmidt (LP) 6-3 , 4-6 , 6-1

No. 2 — Caroline Karls, (L) def. Emma Slayton (LP) 3-6 , 7-6 (0), 6-1

No. 3 — Moira Schulz (LP) def. Brooke Bacon (L) 6-4 , 6-2

No. 4 — Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner (LP) def. Ava Ballweg (L) 6-3 , 6-2

Doubles:

No. 1 — Rachel Schoeneck/ Katie Schoeneck (LP) def. Rylee Schneider/Lexy Karls (L) 7-5, 7-6 (5)

No. 2 — Mira Potter/Ava Glaser (L) def. Elise Schmidt/Rebekah Schroeder (LP) 7-5 , 6-1

No. 3 — Desirae Pugh/Kate Smith (LP) def. Sami Rake/Elle Davis (L) 6-3 , 6-0

