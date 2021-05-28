Zach Naatz, a 2017 graduate of Watertown High School and a senior on the University of Dubuque men’s track and field team, has qualified to compete in the NCAA Division III Track & Field meet in Greensboro, NC for both the shot put and hammer.
He threw a personal best 16.75 m in the last chance meet in Augustana on Thursday, May 20. The mark places him tenth in the nation. He is also seeded 16th in the hammer (56.23m). The top 17 qualify for nationals. The men’s hammer throw finals are on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The men’s shot put finals are on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Naatz was recently named the 2021 A-R-C Male Field Performer of the Year in Dubuque after taking him two first place medals and a fifth place medal in the discus.
