FORT ATKINSON — Watertown’s boys tennis team pulled out a pair of three-set matches in a 6-1 Badger South win over Fort Atkinson on Friday.
“Fort has improved a lot as a team and they pushed us at multiple spots,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “With this condensed schedule, we are playing a lot in a short amount of time, and we have to learn to fight through fatigue and not having our best game. Overall, I thought we did that. Our singles lineup looked strong and took care of business.”
Dylan Geske won in three sets at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. Owen Harris (No. 2), Trevor Bird (No. 3) and Jackson Barta (No. 4) all won their singles matches in straight sets.
“Congrats to Trevor on his first career varsity win,” Dobbins said. “He is figuring out how he can win points and is starting to hit with more confidence. He has to rely on his consistency to keep him in matches, which he did tonight.”
The No. 2 doubles team of Alex Byrne and Aiden McCarthy won in three sets. Jake Olszewski and Eli Zubke won in straight sets at No. 3 doubles.
“Alex and Aiden played the match of the night,” Dobbins said. “They bounced back from a really slow start and found some energy just in time. The third set was back and forth, and they won the big points in the tiebreak. Some great toughness there at the end.”
WATERTOWN 6, FORT ATKINSON 1
Singles
No. 1 – Dylan Geske (W) def. Baptiste Billard (FA) 6-1, 4-6, 6-1
No. 2 – Owen Harris (W) def. Logan Hameke (FA) 6-2, 6-1
No. 3 – Trevor Bird (W) def. Greg Sherlock (FA) 6-4, 6-2
No. 4 – Jackson Barta (w) def. Cameron Bethard (FA) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 – Fenner/Jensen (FA) def. Patrick Lampe/Dominic Voigt (W) 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 – Alex Byrne/Aiden McCarthy (W) def. Schweiger/Keelty (FA) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(6)
No. 3 – Jake Olszewski/Eli Zubke (W) def. Yang/McDonough (FA) 6-0, 6-0
