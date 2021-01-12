WATERLOO — Senior forward Jacob Rowe scored a game-high 22 points for Rio in a 48-42 win over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Monday.

Rio improved to 6-5 with the win. Junior guard Eugene Wolff scored 10 points to pace Waterloo (1-9).

RIO 48, WATERLOO 42

Rio 22 26 — 48

Waterloo 24 18 — 42

RIO (fg ft-fta pts) — Rowe 6 9-14 22; Grams 1 2-2 4; Bartelt 2 0-0 4; Prochnow 1 1-2 3; Schneider 5 1-2 15. Totals 15 13-20 48.

WATERLOO — Hager 2 0-0 5; Huebner 3 0-0 9; Unzuela 1 0-2 2; Tschanz 1 0-0 3; Wolff 3 4-4 10; Christianson 3 0-0 6; Ritter 2 0-0 4; Wollin 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 4-6 42.

3-point goals: R 5 (Rowe 1, Pierson Schneider 4); W 6 (Hager 1, Hebner 3, Tschanz 1, Wolleen 1). Total fouls: R 6; W 14. Fouled out: Tschanz.

