WAUWATOSA — Luther Prep's boys soccer team lost 3-0 at Wauwatosa East in its nonconference regular-season finale on Thursday.
"While it seems silly after losing 3-0, we really did have some great things that will propel us into the week ahead as we prepare for our first playoff game," Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. "We really have been passing with possession well which will start leading to some goals."
Wauwatosa's Dominic Bavuso scored in the 14th minute.
Gunnar Busch (48th minute) and Owen Gendrich (78th minute) added insurance scores in the second half.
Junior Jeremiah Bain replaced Jackson Heiman at goalie, making six saves for the Phoenix (7-5-1).
Second-seeded Luther Prep begins WIAA Division 3 postseason play at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the regional final versus either third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran or sixth-seeded Richland Center. The Warriors and Hornets play on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the semis.
WAUWATOSA EAST 3,
LUTHER PREP 0
Luther Prep 0 0 — 0
Wauwatosa 1 2 — 3
WE — Bavuso, 13:56
WE — Busch, 47:33
WE — Gendrich, 77:22
Shots on goal: LP 1, WE 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.