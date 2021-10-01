BEAVER DAM — Four different players scored for Watertown’s boys soccer team in a 4-1 win over Beaver Dam on Thursday at the Prairie View Farm Elementary School.
Denzel Esquivel and Dillon Vazquez scored first half goals. Jacob Narkis and Noah Gilbertsen scored in the second half.
"Our play tonight was a little sloppy and slow, but we played well enough to get the job done,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
"I think the earlier game time may have had an impact, and, maybe to a greater degree, the mental and physical fatigue from Tuesday’s match against Baraboo. We were able to play through Beaver Dam’s back line pretty well tonight which led to an early goal from junior Denzel Esquivel in the sixth minute. Denzel had a few other really good chances, including a one-on-one with the keeper that he knows he should have put in the back of the net. In the 17th minute senior Jacob Narkis put a nice ball across goal that senior Dillon Vazquez slotted in to put us up 2-0 at half.
"We were able to score a quick third goal in the 42nd minute when freshman Damien Ortega sent a great corner kick into the box for Narkis to finish. That made the second half scoreline comfortable at 3-0, but Beaver Dam did a good job making us uncomfortable taking seven shots compared to just three in the first half, and five of those seven were on goal.
Then, in the 75th minute, sophomore Noah Gilbertsen had a great strike from the right side into the far post side netting off an assist from senior Owen Harris. Noah has that ability and we’re looking for more of that from him this year and the next couple years. He just needs to strike confidently and keep his head and shoulders down like he did on the goal tonight.
"We had a little miscommunication in our defensive line that led to a Beaver Dam goal in the 77th minute that would end the match in a 4-1 win for the Goslings. We have another game right away this afternoon at Wauwatosa West at 4:30 p.m. so the guys need to rest quickly and be ready for that.
"Tosa West plays in the tough Greater Metro conference so I know they’ll have some talented players. We just need to play at the level we have brought in some tough matches this season and that will lead to a good result for us.”
Watertown’s JV defeated Beaver Dam 3-2.
WATERTOWN 4, BEAVER DAM 1
Watertown 2 2 — 4
Beaver Dam 0 1 — 1
W — Esquivel 6:00
W — Vazquez (Narkis) 17:00
W — Narkis (Ortega) 42:00
W — Gilbertsen (Harris) 75:00
BD — Vanpembrook 77:00
Saves — W (Ortega, Jr. 9), BD (Freber 8)
