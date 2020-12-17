LAKE MILLS — Three players scored 14 or more points as the Lake Mills boys basketball team took down Marshall 62-47 in a Capitol Crossover game Thursday at LMHS.
"This was a well-played game defensively for us," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "That was the main thing we leaned on. Good defense against a good team.
"We shared the ball offensively which is when we are at our best. Played through the post with Jaxson. He is unselfish and got others involved. Charlie did his thing on offense. Stoddard hit some timely threes against their zone in the first half to carry us for a stretch."
Senior forward Charlie Bender led the way for the L-Cats (3-1) with a game-high 21 points. Senior guard Drew Stoddard scored 17 points — including three 3-pointers in the first half. Senior forward Jaxson Retrum added 14 points on seven made field goals.
Michael Lutz led Marshall (3-2) with a team-high 15 points and leading scorer Craig Ward tallied just eight.
"It was a real team effort on him," Hicklin said of defending Ward, who averages 19.8 points a game. "We had Charlie on the ball contesting his shot. On the ball screen is how they get him going. Happy with Charlie’s defense and the team defense as a whole."
Lake Mills opens Capitol North play at Lodi today at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 62,
MARSHALL 47
Marshall 24 23 — 47
Lake Mills 31 31 — 62
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 6 1-2 15; Ward 4 0-1 8; Hornby 1 2-2 5; Denniston 2 4-5 9; Peterson 4 2-2 10. Totals 17 9-15 47.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 5 4-5 17; Carrigan 3 1-2 9; Foster 1 0-3 2; Retrum 7 0-0 14; Bender 8 4-4 21. Totals 24 9-16 62.
3-point goals: M 4 (Lutz 2, Hornby, Denniston), LM 5 (Stoddard 3, Carrigan, Bender). Total fouls: M 14, LM 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.