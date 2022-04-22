JEFFERSON -- Belle Peterson scored the game-winner in the 56th minute and Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle held off the host Jefferson girls soccer team 1-0 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.
Whippets goalie Marina Linos stopped five shots to earn the win.
Becca Wolfe and Rachel Simonson shared goalkeeping duties for the Eagles.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2,
COLUMBUS 2
LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran and Columbus played to a 2-2 draw in a Capitol Conference girls soccer match at LLHS on Thursday.
The Cardinals' Reese Moorad opened the scoring in the 37th minute with an unassisted goal. Lakeside's Ella Ristow equalized on a 63rd minute penalty kick. A minute later, Moorad made it 2-1 Columbus with an unassisted score. The Warriors' Averi Wolfram scored unassisted in the 75th minute to knot it at 2.
Lakeside keeper Ava Wilson stopped two shots and the Warriors had a 12-4 edge in shots on goal.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2,
COLUMBUS 2
Columbus 1 1 -- 2
Lakeside 2 0 -- 2
First half: C -- Moorad, 37:00.
Second half: LL -- Ristow (PK), 63:00; C -- Moorad, 64:00; LL -- Wolfram, 75:00.
Saves: C (Hunt) 10, LL (Wilson) 2.
Shots on goal: C 4, LL 12.
BELLEVILLE — The Lake Mills girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday, falling to host Sugar River 5-0 in a Capitol Conference game.
Haley Thompson scored in the 14th minute and Anya Brenkman added an unassisted score in the 17th minute. The Raiders added three goals after halftime, including a 47th minute score by Paige Leonard.
Lake Mills goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped 17 shots.
The L-Cats, who had just two shots on goal, are now 6-1-2 overall and 1-1-0 in league games.
“It was a tough game tonight against a solid opponent,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “We played on our heels too much in the early going. We struggled to string our connections together for the majority of the game, but we never stopped trying, and I’m proud of us for that.
“We break every huddle on together for a reason. We win, lose, or draw that way, every night, and we will grow as a team from this one.”
SUGAR RIVER 5,
LAKE MILLS 0
Lake Mills 0 0 -- 0
Sugar River 2 3 -- 5
First half: H. Thompson (Maynard), 13:33; Brenkman, 16:21.
Second half: Leonard, 46:24; Gentilli (Boldebuck), 55:29; Boldebuck, 62:10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.