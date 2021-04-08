MCFARLAND — Bubba Blair’s second half hat trick highlighted McFarland’s 4-0 victory over Jefferson’s boys soccer team on Tuesday.
McFarland took a 1-0 lead into halftime on Mason Brown’s unassisted goal in the 36th minute. Blair took care of all three second half goals for the Spartans, finding the net at 63, 66 and 74 minutes.
Eagles keeper Dylan Schroedl made eight saves, including a penalty kick. Matt Schutt stopped three shots for the Spartans.
“We played very hard tonight against a strong well coached team,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Samuel El-Beri said.
“We did all we could. My boys played with big heart. We played strong defense and also shorthanded with 10 players the last 20 minutes. We did create few breakaways with counter attacking.”
Jefferson hosts Whitewater on Monday at 6:45 p.m.
