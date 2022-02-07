CAMBRIDGE — Jesus Chavez-Alejandre won the 182 pound weight class to highlight Luther Prep’s third place finish at the Capitol Conference tournament on Saturday.
Chavez-Alejandre (24-6) earned a 3-1 decision over Lodi’s Noah Johnson in the semifinals, then won another 3-1 decision in the title match over Columbus’ Anthony Goelzer.
Chuy Medina (195) and Tim Manning (220) each placed second for the Phoenix. Medina (28-2) finished 1-1 with one pin. Manning (25-4) finished 3-1 with two pins.
Jeremiah Stanton placed third at 152. Stanton (20-7) finished 4-1 with one pin and two decision.
Jason Kehren (120), Aleksei Soloviyov (132) and Michael Hansen (160) each took fourth. Krehren (22-9) was 3-2 with two pins. Soloviyov went 3-2 with one pin and one decision. Hansen (6-5) finished 3-2 with two pins.
Caleb Wendland (126), Josiah Moore (170 and heavyweight Nate Hong-Mitchell each took fifth. Wendland (16-11) finished 3-2 with one decision. Moore (21-4) finished 3-2 with one pin and one decision. Hong-Mitchell (12-9) finished 3-2.
Micah Boggs (106) took seventh. Ben Kluz (138) and Silas Hillmer (145) each finished eighth.
Firari leads Pirates
Trevor Firari won the 170-pound weight class as Waterloo took fifth overall.
Firari (36-5) pinned Marshall’s Turner Cobb in :38, won a 6-1 decision over Poynette’s Owen Bahr in the semifinals and stuck Lake Mills’ Caleb Quest at 3:44 of the title match.
Ryan Sturgill (138), Jacob Soter (145) and heavyweight Max Besl each placed second. Sturgill (25-12) went 3-1 with two pins. Soter (29-10) finished 3-1 with two decisions. Besl (17-7) finished 3-1 with two pins.
Fernando Carillo was third at 106. Carillo finished 3-1 with three pins.
Owen Koele took fourth at 113. Ryan Fugate was sixth at 120. Dakota Sturgill took seventh at 152.
Tindell leads L-Cats
Jordan Tindell took the 195 pound title to lead Lake Mills to a sixth place finish.
Tindell (32-5) won an 8-1 decision over Lodi’s Isaiah Groskopf and a 6-3 decision over Sugar River’s Carson Loshaw to reach the finals, where he pinned Luther Prep’s Chuy Medina in 2:31.
Caleb Quest took second at 170. Quest (15-7) went 3-1 with two pins.
Colton Brandel was third at 132. Brandel (11-4) finished 4-1 with three pins.
Eddy Eveland took fourth at 152. Eveland went 3-2 with two pins.
Nathan Hahn (152) and Thomas Cassady (182) took fifth. Hahn won one decision.
Caden Bliefernicht (138) and Ethan Selck (220) each took sixth. Bliefernicht had one pin.
Schulz leads Warriors
Pierre Schulz placed third at 160 as Lakeside finished ninth.
Schulz finished 4-1 with one pin, one major decision and one decision.
Dane McIlvain (126) and Sam Schmidt (145) each placed fourth. McIlvain (24-10) went 3-2 with one pin and one decision. Schmidt went 3-2 with one pin and one decision.
Markus Rabehl (132) and Isaac Winters (152) each took fifth and recorded one pin.
Elijah Vik (106) and heavyweight Alex Isham each finished sixth. Noah Weidener (138) was seventh. Santiago Monday (120) was eighth.
Team scores: Lodi 324, Poynette 195, Luther Prep 173, Sugar River 147, Waterloo 128, Lake Mills 109, Columbus 107, Marshall 93, Lakeside Lutheran 68, Cambridge 61
