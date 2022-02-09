Maranatha struggled to be precise with their possession in the opening half. Faith published some sloppy passes, scoring 10 points off turnovers in the first half alone. Besides that, it was a close-cut opening, and Faith led 30-23 going into halftime.
Aaron Sanders was leading Maranatha with 11 points and Jayce Goergen was leading everyone with 13 points for Faith.
Faith was gritty in the early stages of the second half, maintaining their edge despite constant pressure from Maranatha in the opening minutes. When it was all said and done, the second half was somewhat of a repeat story from the first, statistically speaking. Faith’s determined defending helped them stay the course, as their incessant intensity kept the Sabercats out of a rhythm and out of the game. A three-pointer from Caleb Moultrie(who is now just three career points shy of 500) brought Maranatha to within three points at the 11-minute mark, but that was the closest the Sabercats would come for the remainder of the evening.
With the 15-point win, Faith picks up their first-ever win from Watertown, and they’ve won both editions of the rivalry in the 2021-22 season.
Maranatha’s women’s basketball team emerged victorious over the Faith Eagles 51-41 on Tuesday despite a slow start.
Callie Morrison tallied her seventh double-double of the season with 14 points and 16 rebounds, while Katelyn Morrison dropped a team-leading 15 points in the win for the Sabercats (5-12).
The first half was a battle for the Sabercats as they suffered from a slow offensive start. Missed shots and turnovers allowed the Eagles to jump out to a 13-5 lead by the end of the first quarter. But the team rallied in the second, starting to make good passes and jump Faith’s passing routes to force turnovers. The strong Sabercat defense created offensive opportunities, allowing them to bridge the gap at halftime to a 20-19 Faith lead.
But the switch seemed to flip at halftime, as Maranatha edged out Faith in scoring in the third quarter. The defense stepped up to limit the Eagles’ opportunities, while Katelyn Morrison dropped seven of her 15 points in the third. When the fourth quarter rolled around, the Sabercats found their stride, scoring 23 points in the final period — led by Callie Morrison with seven points. Maranatha was able to connect on some clutch shots and came away with big defensive stops to walk away with the 51-41 victory.
The Sabercats head to Dubuque on Thursday to face Emmaus at 4:00 p.m. Details at mbusabercats.com/schedule.
