WAUPUN — Luther Prep's boys and girls cross country teams won titles at the Phil Leader Invitational on Tuesday.
The boys team won out over meet host Waupun by a score of 57-64.
Sophomore Eliott Heiderich won the boys race in another personal best time of 17 minutes, 29.47 to lead the Phoenix. Seniors Elijah Hutchinson fourth, 18:45) and Jason Horn (13th, 19:27), sophomore Ezekiel Finkbeiner (14th, 19:28) and sophomore Noah Sulzle (26th, 21:01) also scored for Luther Prep.
Luther Prep’s girls outpaced runner-up North Fond du Lac/Oakfield by a score of 31-49. Freshmen Eleanor Wendorff (third, 21:47) and Calliope Horn (fourth, 21:48), sophomore Jemma Habben (fifth, 21:57), senior Holly Fluegge (ninth, 22:54) and sophomore Alexis Veenhuis (tenth, 22:55) scored for the Phoenix.
"I was very happy with how both teams performed today,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said. "This is the toughest part of our schedule with multiple meets again this week. Mentally, we emphasized keeping it loose and focusing on how we are pacing each mile of the race. Our runners responded and ran well on a relatively flat and soft course.”
Luther Prep travels to St. Lawrence Seminary for an invitational on Saturday.
Team scores — boys: Luther Prep 57, Waupun 64, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield 72, Wayland 104, Horicon 105, Markesan 133, Mayville 157
Team scores — girls: Luther Prep 31, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield 49, Waupun 81, Valley Christian 105, Markesan 126, Mayville 127
