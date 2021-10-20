PORT WASHINGTON — Watertown’s boys soccer lost to Port Washington via shootout in a Division 1 regional opener Tuesday.
The Goslings were outshot 4-3 in the penalty shootout after 80 scoreless minutes in regulation. Wyatt Steffanus made eight saves for the Goslings, as did Spencer Struckman for Port Washington.
“Our boys ended the 2021 season on a high note,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “I told them before the game to give everything they had and just leave it all on the field. They took that to heart and left a whole lot of sweat and tears on the field after the final whistle. They played a great match and it’s certainly disappointing to lose, but I don’t think any of them were disappointed in themselves or each other at the end.
“We controlled the match from the start and ended up with about a 70-30 possession advantage and we outshot Port 22-10, but we could only get 9 on goal. That was the biggest issue tonight – finishing our chances. We had some good setups that we weren’t able to tap in. We started taking some more shots from distance in the second half, but couldn’t get most of them on frame. It’s tough to lose a game that you dominated in statistics, but that’s one of the great things about this sport. Port hung in, bent a lot but didn’t break, and gave themselves a chance with a penalty shootout. After 100 minutes of hard fought soccer, that’s exactly where it went.
“Seniors Jacob Narkis and Liam McCloskey buried our first two kicks and Port seniors Evan Huber and Logan Bares matched us. Watertown senior Dillon Vazquez missed the third high, but Port senior Masoud Zulakafar capitalized on his to take the advantage. Freshman Damien Ortega missed his by the same margin as Vazquez, but we still had a chance when Port junior Porter Bostwick missed their fourth as well. Junior James Walker did what he had to do and made our fifth, but Port’s senior center back Sean Bongiorno buried his to give them the win.
“I know it was really tough on Dillon and Damien to miss their PKs, but the Goslings definitely had their chances to put the match away many times during the match before the shootout. I know those guys felt the pressure and that’s tough. Damien’s a freshman and this was a great learning experience for him. If they let it, these are the kinds of experiences that can really make a good, young player great. Adversity breeds success and if he and the rest of the guys returning next year use this experience as motivation to get better physically and mentally, they’ll be even better going forward.
Watertown finished the season 7-10-1.
“That record should have been better if we could have played up to our level in a few more of our matches this season, but it is still an improvement and it takes time to build a program and improve the culture,” Kratzer said.
“Each of the last three years has been better and better and we are optimistic for next season and seasons after. Young players are seeing the excitement and success of the program and committing themselves to improving and being a cohesive team. They need to already be thinking about 2022 along with the new incoming players. If they let it, it will keep them motivated and committed to be able to hit the ground running next season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.