Luther Prep junior outfielder Naomi Pechmann hits an RBI single to right in the third inning of a WIAA Division 3 regional softball game against Monticello/New Glarus on Thursday at LPS. The Phoenix won 3-1.
Luther Prep senior left fielder Ana Alexandrowicz comes up throwing after catching a long fly ball in a Division 3 regional softball game against Monticello/New Glarus on Thursday at LPS. The Phoenix won 3-1.
Eighth-seeded Luther Prep defeated ninth-seeded Monticello/New Glarus in a WIAA Division 3 regional playoff opener on Thursday at LPS.
Luther Prep (4-13) scored two runs in the first inning and one in the third and that was enough.
Junior outfielder Delaney Bargenquast drove in the first run with an RBI single to left and sophomore second baseman Sarah Dahle drove in the second run with an RBI fielder’s choice. Junior outfielder Naomi Pechmann gave the Phoenix a three-run lead with an RBI single to right in the third.
Mady Eckl earned the decision for the Phoenix, who advance to take on top-seeded Brodhead next Tuesday.
