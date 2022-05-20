Eighth-seeded Luther Prep defeated ninth-seeded Monticello/New Glarus in a WIAA Division 3 regional playoff opener on Thursday at LPS.

Luther Prep (4-13) scored two runs in the first inning and one in the third and that was enough.

Junior outfielder Delaney Bargenquast drove in the first run with an RBI single to left and sophomore second baseman Sarah Dahle drove in the second run with an RBI fielder’s choice. Junior outfielder Naomi Pechmann gave the Phoenix a three-run lead with an RBI single to right in the third.

Mady Eckl earned the decision for the Phoenix, who advance to take on top-seeded Brodhead next Tuesday.

LUTHER PREP 3, MONTICELLO/NEW GLARUS 1

Monticello/New Glarus 000 100 0 — 1 4 0

Luther Prep 021 000 X — 3 10 2

WP: M. Eckl

LP: Trumpy

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP (M. Eckl 7-4-1-1-9-2)

Leading hitters — MNG (Liegel 2x2), LP (E. Dahle 2x2, Bargenquast 2x2)

