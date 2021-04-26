WALWORTH — Jefferson’s boys soccer team avenged a loss to Big Foot five days earlier with a 2-1 victory over the Chiefs at the Big Foot tournament on Saturday.
Jovanny Ochoa gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal at the 28-minute mark. Jefferson surrendered an own goal at 60 minutes, but Aaron Heine slotted in the game-winning goal off an assist from Jonathan Colorado 10 minutes later.
Dylan Schroedl made two saves for the Eagles, who improved to 3-4-1.
“We came into this game with one goal, to redeem ourselves for the way we played last Monday,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Samuel El-Beri said. “We did that and more. We held possession through the game and we had more opportunities all game. A few shots went in, but a few hit the crossbar. I am very proud of the kids and the way they responded, especially playing shorthanded with all the injuries. We finished the game with 15 shots on goal.”
Jefferson hosts Lomira on Friday at 6:45 p.m. to close out the regular season.
JEFFERSON 2, BIG FOOT 1
Jefferson 1 1 — 2
Big Foot 0 1 — 1
J — Ochoa 28:00
BF — Own goal 60:00
J — Heine (Colorado) 70:00
Saves — J (Schroedl 2), BF (Hubanks 8)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.