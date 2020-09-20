Watertown is the bigger school, but Lake Mills has been the bigger boys soccer program in recent years.
The Goslings were coming off a three-win season a year ago, while the L-Cats capped off an historic campaign with their first-ever state tournament appearance.
The gap between the two has since closed, something Watertown was eager to prove.
Freshman forward Owen Backus scored two goals and added an assist, while Jacob Narkis netted what proved to be the game-winning goal at the 76-minute mark as Watertown defeated Lake Mills 4-3 on Saturday night at Landsverk Field.
Watertown (1-1-1) scored twice in the first 24 minutes and never trailed. Lake Mills (0-1) rallied to within a goal three times, but never pulled even.
“We had another exciting match Saturday night and I just wish more fans could be there to enjoy it,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “We controlled the game, but still found a way to make it more difficult than it had to be. Up 3-1, we let Lake Mills back in with a silly foul just outside the penalty box. If you give John Wilke a close free kick like that, he’s good enough and experienced enough to take advantage. Then, up 4-2, we had another sloppy foul, this time inside the penalty box leading to a Wilke penalty kick. We have to learn to be a little smarter when we have a lead and ice games like this.”
Watertown earned a free kick in the second minute. Senior Ethan Kratzer dropped it in front of goal for Backus to knock in. At 24 minutes, Backus got an assist of his own when he took a corner and sent it in to sophomore Eli Sloan, who headed it in.
“I love that we scored quickly tonight,” coach Kratzer said. “That (second goal) was especially rewarding because we worked on taking and defending corner kicks at training after the Baraboo loss. It was nice to see that work and planning have some impact right away.”
Lake Mills responded with good pressure after giving up the second goal and finally got on the board with 16 seconds left in the half when Drew Stoddard pounced on a loose ball in the box and slotted it to the far post.
Sophomore keeper Roberto, Ortega, Jr. made four quality saves in the first half, including a diving stop to his right after the L-Cats lofted a cross into the box to set up a bullet from close range. He got a hand on a high shot from distance for a tap out in the closing seconds, but no defenders were home on the back side where Stoddard was waiting.
“Up 2-0 we were controlling the tempo quite a bit, but Lake Mills was able to get a goal the last minute of the half,” coach Kratzer said. “It was disappointing, but it didn’t seem to affect any of our guys’ moods. They were confident and ready to continue doing the same things in the second half.”
Early in the second half at 48 minutes, Backus netted his second goal off a perfectly timed through ball from Narkis. Wilke scored his free kick goal at 56 minutes.
“It was a well struck and well placed free kick – kudos to him for that,” coach Kratzer said.
Senior defender Kolten Blome came up with a clutch goal line clearance in the 74th minute after the ball pinged around and sat dead in front of Watertown’s goal.
“If he doesn’t clear that, it’s an easy tap in equalizer goal for Lake Mills,” coach Kratzer said.
Two minutes after that scare, Narkis got a nice left foot goal in the 76th minute to put Watertown up 4-2. Wilke converted the penalty kick with just over one minute left in regulation, but Watertown held on from there for the win. Second half keeper Eli Piasecki made three saves for the Goslings.
“It was a very satisfying win for all of us,” coach Kratzer said. “We did a good job possessing, working the ball up the field, and creating scoring opportunities. Ethan Kratzer did a great job matching up with Wilke the whole game and shutting down his runs and attacks. Wilke has been a top player in this area the last four years. We knew he’d be dangerous and we knew Ethan would be able to handle him. Had it not been for the free kick and penalty kick, we would have had him scoreless. About halfway through the second half, we also put senior Josh Meloy on Wilke as a shadow. Josh did a great job and it helped neutralize John more in the midfield before he could get through to the defensive line.”
Lake Mills entered its season opener with only one scrimmage and six practices under its belt.
“We’ve got a relatively young team,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Tony Cooke said. “We have a couple freshmen playing for us. I think we looked pretty good, all things considered. Watertown’s got a good team out there. They play aggressively, which we like to do, too. It would have been nice to get those first couple of goals back. It’s rough to get on the back foot in the first few minutes, but we don’t get down on ourselves and I think that showed tonight. We definitely don’t give up, which is really great to see.
“It’s early in the season. We were kind of late to start rolling last year and did just fine. With whatever season, we can get this year, that’s our hope, too. If we can just keep building on this, we’ll take that tonight. This was a good warm up match for us.
“They definitely marked John pretty quickly. It was good to see John get one off of the direct kick and a penalty kick, too It would have been nice to see him get one from the flow of the game play, but that’s all right. We’ll take them where we can get them. He’s a senior this year, he was all-state honorable mention last year. I think he was in the top ten in goals last year. He’s obviously a huge part of our attack and he’s the personality of our team, too.”
Watertown outshot Lake Mills 12-5.
“It’s encouraging that we continue to do a great job creating chances and that we capitalized on four of them tonight,” coach Kratzer said. “Like I said after Portage and Baraboo…if we’re taking 12, 15, 18 shots on goal….eventually we’ll start finding the net more often. Had we not been so sloppy with fouls in and around the box, we could have had a 4-1 win.
“We’re also getting fouled a lot in these games. We were a little disappointed that Lake Mills was called for 12 fouls and had three players with three each, but only one yellow was shown. Fouling is part of the game, but it would be nice to see some more yellows for opposing teams if we’re playing a cleaner, possession game. We just want to make sure our players aren’t getting injured, but I know we’re frustrating teams and giving them more to deal with than they anticipated, so they’re fouling more.
“This was a big game for our players and I know they had this one highlighted in their minds. They want to show teams we’re not what we were the past few years. They want to prove they’ve gotten better, stronger, fitter, and hungrier.”
Watertown plays Reedsburg Tuesday.
“They’re an unfamiliar team for us, but we have some video to study,” coach Kratzer said. “ f we keep doing what we’ve been doing so far this season and clean up some mistakes, we’ll continue to have success.”
Lake Mills hosts Luther Prep tonight.
JV wins: Watertown’s JV won 2-0. Senior Trevor Seager scored on an assist from freshman Martin Cardozo, while junior Dylan Geske scored on an assist from senior Trevor Seager.
WATERTOWN 4, LAKE MILLS 3
Lake Mills 1 2 — 3
Watertown 2 2 — 4
W — Backus (Kratzer) 2:00
W — Sloan (Backus) 24:00
LM — Stoddard 44:00
W — Backus (Narkis) 48:00
LM — Wilke 56:00
W — Narkis 76:00
LM — Wilke 89:00
Saves — LM (Wolff 2), W (Ortega 4, Piasecki 3)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.