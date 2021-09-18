Waterloo senior running back Eugene Wolff looks upfield after taking the handoff from sophomore quarterback Cal Hush while senior lineman Max Besl (67) blocks during an Eastern Suburban Conference game against Marshall on Friday in Marshall. Wolff had 28 carries for 161 yards but the Pirates lost 15-14.
MARSHALL — Senior running back Bryce Frank scored the go-ahead touchdown run from 3 yards out with 6 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in regulation, then kicked what proved to be the winning extra point as Marshall defeated Waterloo 15-14 in an Eastern Suburban Conference clash on Friday.
Waterloo (3-2, 1-2 in conference) answered on sophomore quarterback Cal Hush’s 40-yard TD pass to sophomore receiver Trevor Firari with 4:19 remaining, but senior running back Eugene Wolff was stopped on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.
The Pirates had one last chance in the final two minutes after forcing a punt, and drove into Marshall territory before Hush was intercepted by counterpart Craig Ward with 32 seconds remaining to end it.
Waterloo broke a scoreless tie when Hush threw a 15-yard TD pass to Firari and Wolff ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 10:26 to go in the second quarter.
Marshall (5-0, 3-0) countered with sophomore running back Matthew Motl’s 42-yard touchdown run and Frank’s two-point conversion run tied the game at 8-8 with 4:22 to go in the half.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but the Pirates converted a fourth-and-short near midfield and were driving to start the final period.
The drive stalled when a bad snap cost the Pirates 30 yards of field position. They punted, and soon after, Motl ripped off a long run into Waterloo territory. Frank converted a third-and-goal play by getting around the right edge for the go-ahead touchdown.
Hush completed 7-of-13 passes for 142 yards for Waterloo. Firari had three catches for 92 yards. Wolff carried the ball 28 times for 161 yards.
Max Besl led Waterloo’s defense with eight total tackles. Wolff added seven and Benny Marshall and Owen Haseleu each added six.
