Luther Prep’s homestand against Capitol South teams continues to be a struggle.
Four days after losing a double overtime shootout with Cambridge, the Phoenix were blown out by Marshall 73-52 on Monday.
Senior guard Craig Ward led all scorers with 27 points, including 14 in the first half for Marshall (4-0). Senior forward Reid Truschinski scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half, when the Cardinals broke open a close game.
Luther Prep (0-3) built a 23-17 lead in the first half, when senior forward Tom Balge scored all 10 of his points and senior guard Owen Heiman poured in 10 of his 13 points.
But the Cardinals responded with an 8-0 run and took a 26-23 lead on an open 3 from the right elbow by senior guard Cole Denniston. Marshall took extended the lead to 34-30 at halftime.
Senior guard Judd Guse opened the second half with a 3-pointer from the corner to pull the Phoenix within one, but Marshall countered with a 9-1 run and Luther Prep never got closer than six the rest of the way. Ward hurt the Phoenix with transition scoring and outside shooting and Truschinski was a force inside and out.
Ward pushed the lead to 15 with his second 3 of the contest, and the 6-foot-5 Truschinski extended the advantage to 62-43 with his second 3 of the game with 5:58 remaining.
“They are a nice team,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold. “They do a lot of things well. They play good defense. They took away our penetration more in the second half and made it difficult for us to score. Offensively, they don’t turn the ball over. They know how to take care of the ball and wait for the good open shot and they do a nice job of penetrating.
“Ward and Truschinski were a lot to handle. He’s a big guy down low who can shoot it on the outside. We weren’t able to take away the penetration as well as I would have liked. We did a good job with it and were ahead most of the first half.”
Vasold praised Heiman’s work in his first start.
“Owen has really been playing well for us all year long,” Vasold said. “We put him in the starting lineup today. He does a nice job defensively. He’s just really scrappy. He goes after a lot of offensive rebounds. It would have been nice to get a little more offense in the second half, but we played hard. We always play hard and I am always proud of the guys for doing that.”
Luther Prep hosts Ripon tonight.
MARSHALL 73, LUTHER PREP 52
Marshall 34 39 — 73
Luther Prep 30 22 — 52
Marshall (fg ft-fta tp) — Eggers 0 1-2 1, Lutz 5 3-3 13, Frank 1 2-2 4, Ward 10 5-8 27, Hornby 1 0-0 2, Denniston 1 0-0 3, Truschinski 8 2-4 20, Motl 1 0-0 3 Totas 27 13-19 73
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Frick 1 1-2 5, Vasold 1 0-1 3, Balge 3 4-5 10, Gude 1 1-2 4, Heiman 5 2-2 13, Koelpin 3 1-3 8, Pederson 0 1-2 1, Fitszsimmons 3 0-0 6, Schmidt 1 0-0 2 Totals 24 6-16 52
Three point goals — M (Ward 2, Denniston, Truschinski 2, Motl) LP (Vasold, Guse, Heiman, Koelpin)
Total fouls — M 17, LP 20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.