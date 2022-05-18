LODI — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys track and field team won the Capitol Conference Championships team title with 160 points, edging Lodi by 15 points.
Senior Kyle Main won the 200 meter dash in 22.56 seconds and took second in the 100 in 11.28 and in the long jump at 19 feet, 10 3/4 inches.
The 800 relay team of senior Jameson Schmidt, freshman Ben Krauklis, sophomore Alex Reinke and Main won in 1:31.58. The 3,200 relay team of senior Nate Krenke, junior Arnold Rupnow, sophomore Cameron Weiland and freshman Tyler Dahlie won in 8:30.20.
Junior Ben Buxa won the shot put (47-7) and placed second in the discus (134-7). Senior Caleb Andrews won the high jump (6-4) while junior Levi Birkholz was third (6-0).
Sophomore Karsten Grundahl took second in the 800 in 2:01.94 and third in the 1,600 in 4:36.77.
Krauklis placed third in the 200 in 23.35. Weiland took third in the 3,200 in 10:11.25. Senior Jack Milbrath was third in the pole vault (11-0).
The 400 relay team of senior Spencer Sturgill, junior Jay Yahnke, Krauklis and freshman Issiah Sampson took third in 44.73. The 1,600 relay team of sophomore Daniel Ertman, Krenke, junior Ethan Schuetz and sophomore Alex Reinke took third in 3:39.92.
Lakeside Lutheran’s girls placed fifth with 56 points.
The 800 relay team of senior Carly Paske, junior Madelyn Vanderhoof, freshman Cecilia Krahn and senior Mya Hemling won in 1:51.70.
Hemling took second in the 200 in 26.69. Junior Marissa Duddeck was third in the triple jump (33-7 1/2).
The 1,600 relay team of Vanderhoof, junior Abigail Minning, freshman Kate Thiele and sophomore Amelia Povich took third in 4:28.94. The 3,200 relay team of Mining, junior Natalie Punzel and freshmen Nadia Henriquez and Isabel Kuchta placed third in 11:07.73.
Luther Prep’s boys placed third with 69 points.
Junior Lucas Holtz won the 400 in 51.47. The 1,600 relay team of Lucas Holtz, senior Jeremiah Stanton, freshman Sam Splinter and senior Josh Felsing won in 3:30.03.
Junior Chuy Medina won the discus (136-7).
Luther Prep’s girls placed third with 120 points.
Sophomore Kiersten Dellar won the 400 in 1:01.12. Sophomore Jemma Habben won the 1,600 in 5:30.17 and the 3,200 in 12:21.35.
The 1,600 relay team of freshman Calliope Horn, sophomore Ellie Backus, freshman C Pim and Dellar won in 4:18.21. The 3,200 relay team of Ellie Backus, freshman Calliope Horn, senior Holly Fluegge and freshman Mary Backus won in 10:31.39.
Senior Annemarie Backus was second in the 300 hurdles (51.80). Ellie Backus took second in the 800 in 2:27.35 while Horn was third in 2:28.34. Sophomore Sarah Felsing was third in the 3,200 in 12:50:30.
The Lake Mills boys placed fourth with 63 points.
Senior Kyle Popowski won the 300 hurdles in 39.92, edging out Lodi senior Lucas Heyroth by two-hundredths of a second.
The 400 relay team of senior Carson Lund, senior Dylan Johnson, sophomore Matthew Stenbroten and junior J.P. Rguig won in 44.56. The same foursome took third in the 800 relay in 1:35.05.
Lund was second in the triple jump (42-8 1/4).
The Lake Mills girls scored 34 points. Sophomore Katelyn Krull was fifth in the 200 (28.14) and senior Meghann Christian was fourth in the discus (93-5) and fifth in the shot put (33-2).
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 160, Lodi 145, Luther Prep 69, Lake Mills 63, Sugar River 59, Columbus 48, Poynette 45, Wisconsin Heights 43, Marshall 32, Cambridge 26, Waterloo 7
Team scores — girls: Lodi 177, Columbus 133, Luther Prep 120, Sugar River 82, Lakeside Lutheran 56, Wisconsin Heights 37, Lake Mills 34, Poynette 22, Cambridge 22, Marshall 10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.