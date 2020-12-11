LAKE MILLS -- Senior center Vivian Guerrero totaled 19 points and senior guard Taylor Roughen added 15 as the Lake Mills girls basketball team defeated Lodi 67-41 on Friday, extended the L-Cats' home Capitol North win streak to 11 games.
Lake Mills is now 19-3 in league games since the 2017-2018 season. Two of the defeats came at Lodi.
"I thought our effort defensively was great tonight," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "Obviously Lauryn Milne is a freak athlete for lack of a better word. We tried everything and she still got 19 points. Overall I'm proud of the way the kids played. Lodi was getting up, pressuring and playing physical. Thought we handled it well. We know when we go over to Lakeside next Thursday it will be physical and we'll have to play through it."
The L-Cats (6-0, 2-0 Capitol North) went 20-for-38 at the free throw line and scored on dribble-drive penetration with the Blue Devils (0-2, 0-1) taking away the 3-point line at all costs.
"Lodi was pressuring us, switching screens and doing anything they could to force us not to shoot the 3," Siska said. "They were making us beat them off the dribble and inside. We did a nice job attacking the pressure. We have five kids who can put the ball down and get to basket. Helpside came over and fouled quite a bit which put us at the line."
Lake Mills senior wing Jade Pitta finished with 11 points, senior guard Ava Wollin had nine points, playing starter-minutes with the absence of senior forward Hannah Lamke, and senior center Kayla Will had seven points.
"To be able to go even deeper into the bench tonight, this is a nice conference win against a good, well-coached team," Siska said. "We were down two starters tonight. Proud the way Ava Wollin and Emily Wollin stepped in."
Lake Mills' last home conference lost came on Feb. 12, 2018.
The L-Cats play at Lake Country Lutheran on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 67, LODI 41
Lodi 20 21 — 41
Lake Mills 39 28 — 67
LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Harrington 4 0-0 8; Milne 8 3-4 19; Kerr 0 0-1 0; Ripp 2 0-2 4; Walzer 1 0-0 2; Puls 1 0-0 2; Schneider 2 1-2 6. Totals 18 4-9 41.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 5 4-8 15; A. Wollin 4 1-3 9; J. Pitta 3 5-6 11; Guerrero 7 5-7 19; B. Pitta 1 0-2 2; Will 2 3-8 7; E. Wollin 1 2-4 4. Totals 25 20-38 67.
3-point goals: L 1 (Schneider); LM 1 (Roughen). Total fouls: L 25; LM 15. Fouled out: L Milne, Walzer, Klann.
