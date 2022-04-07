Delaney Bracken scored two goals to lead Monona Grove to a 6-1 victory over Watertown’s girls soccer team on Tuesday at Landsverk Field.
The Goslings ran into a Monona Grove attacking machine Tuesday night. Monona Grove sent seven or eight attackers with every build up. The Goslings were able to weather the storm for the most part in the first half, holding MG to two goals, but the relentless attack and fatigue took its toll in the second half and MG tallied another four goals.
Watertown goalkeeper Cianna Boettcher had a great performance in spite of the score line. She came up big in the 18th minute with a diving save, but Monona Grove was able to find the net a couple minutes later and then again in the 27th minute to go up 2-0 at half.
“Overall, we were happy with our performance in the first half considering MG’s overpowering attack and possession,” Watertown assistant coach Clayton Kratzer said. “It was a little deflating to let a goal in early in the second half, but junior Natalia Cortes was able to put us on the scoreboard in the 45th minute off an assist from sophomore Lily Oiler. Cortes collected the pass around the top of the 18 with her left foot and then cut it back to her right foot for the shot. We still had plenty of fight in us, but Monona Grove put the match out of reach with goals in the 49th, 60th, and 62nd minutes to win 6-1. Boettcher had a great double save in the 57th and finished the game with 17 saves. With MG putting 14 of their 28 shots on goal, most of Boettcher’s saves were quality saves.
“As with our last match, we allowed too many corners, and, against a quality attacking team, that’s just too much additional threat to have to deal with. We need to find a way to clean that up and get the ball cleared to the sides. We’re still trying to find the best positions for our players, but we were happy with the effort we saw tonight. Hats off to Monona Grove for their attacking style. To be able to send the numbers they do and get second, third, and fourth chances with each attack is impressive, and most of those attackers were very solid strikers. If we can maintain more possession, we’ll be able to manage our fatigue better. Building an attack rather than playing direct most of the time will also help. We need to get the ball out of the defensive third more quickly so we can get our attacking numbers up the field. The girls are staying positive and having fun and that’s vital to our improvement and success.”
Watertown slipped to 0-2, but showed some signs of improvement from it’s first game.
“We certainly didn’t want to open up conference play with a 6-1 defeat, however the score doesn’t effectively portray the effort and improvement we displayed from last week’s game,” Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Muse said.
“I was very pleased with the speed of play and aggressiveness with which we opened the game. Having struggled with starting games slowly this was a vast improvement and effective in keeping MG off the scoreboard till the 20th minute. We were able to generate a better attack this game but were unable to stave off MG’s speed and numbers in our own box. Natalia Cortes was able to open up our scoring for the season early in the second half providing a boost to our confidence. CiCi had an excellent game and should only take away positives from her effort and 17 saves.
We hosts Janesville Craig on Saturday at 1 p.m.
MONONA GROVE 6, WATERTOWN 1
Monona Grove 2 4 — 6
Watertown 0 1 — 1
MG — Hilgart 20:00
MG — Dyer 27:00
MG — Romero 43:00
W — Cortes (Oiler) 45:00
MG — Bracken 49:00
MG — Bracken 60:00
MG — Radovan 62:00
Saves — MG (Adamski 3), W (Boettcher 17)
