Watertown’s boys tennis team swept Beaver Dam 7-0 in a nonconference dual meet on Tuesday at the Brandt-Quirk tennis courts.

Alex Byrne and Aiden McCarthy won in three sets at No. 2 doubles. The Goslings won five other matches in straight sets and received a forfeit at No. 1 singles.

“This was another solid effort from the entire team,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “We always enjoy playing Beaver Dam. It’s a very friendly rivalry. The guys looked focused today and we took care of business. We are excited to start wrapping up the regular season and prepare for the conference tournament. It’s been a fast and intense season but we’ve shown a lot of improvement in a short time.”

WATERTOWN 7,

BEAVER DAM 0

Singles

1 — Dylan Geske (W) wins by default

2 — Owen Harris (W) def. Dan Lugo (BD) 6-2, 6-2

3 — Trevor Bird (W) def. Colin Fister (BD) 6-1, 6-1

4 — Jackson Barta (W) def. Nate Henning (BD) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1 — Patrick Lampe/Dominic Voigt (W) def. Tews/Schroeder (BD) 6-4, 6-1

2 — Alex Byrne/Aiden McCarthy (W) def. Hoffner/Nampel (BD) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

3 — Jake Olszewski/Eli Zubke (W) def. Balleza-Calvo/Stearns (BD) 6-0, 6-0

