BARABOO -- The Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team served 26 aces in claiming a 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 victory over Baraboo in a nonconference road match on Tuesday.
Senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers (9) and junior outside hitter Lily Schuetz (7) were the Warriors' kill leaders and senior Kaylee Raymond tallied 20 assists.
"It was nice to see some things come together tonight that we have been working on," Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. "After missing 21 serves in our match last week against Sauk Prairie, that has been a huge focus for us. Tonight the girls did tremendously well serving aggressively and confidently for a team total of 26 aces. Payton and Lily both did a great job reading the defense and putting the ball in the open spots.
"Our middles did a great job up at the net, getting their hands on whatever they could. It was a whole team effort tonight."
Junior middle Ella DeNoyer had five blocks while senior middle Sydney Langille blocked 2.5 shots for Lakeside (2-3).
Sophomore setter Olivia Bartels served nine aces and senior libero Kylee Gnabasik had seven aces and also posted a team-high 10 digs.
The Warriors host Watertown on Thursday at 7 p.m.
