JANESVILLE — Jefferson senior Makenzie Hottinger and junior Mason Marin saved their best for last, posting season best times at the WIAA Alternate Fall State Cross Country Meet at the Blackhawk Golf Course on Saturday.
Marin finished 43rd in the boys race in a time of 17 minutes, 14 seconds.
“Mason had to fight just to get here, qualifying as the fifth and last individual spot,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said.
“He made a statement today. He went out hard and was on a mission to represent his school to the best of his ability. He proved how strong he is today. All his training, all of his off season work, paid off today.”
Hottinger closed out her varsity career as a four-time state qualifier by placing 64th in the girls race in 21:55.
“What a mark Makenzie has left on our program,” Carstens said.
“She is the epitome of a runner. She loves racing and everything that running has to offer. She put it all out there today and came away with her best time of the season. I’m proud of what she’s accomplished and the person she’s become.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to coach both (Mason and Makenzie) next week as we transition to the track season.”
