JEFFERSON — The first drive said it all for the Eagles.
They were going to run the ball, and run the ball well.
Jefferson scored five touchdowns on the ground in the first half as the Eagles topped Whitewater 43-0 in a Rock Valley Conference game Thursday at Whitewater High School.
“A great effort by the defense tonight,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “Forced two fumbles and got a safety for the second week in a row. All of the wings ran hard again tonight.”
The Eagles (2-0, 2-0 RVC) got the ball to start the game and went 61 yards, while chewing 4 minutes, 13 seconds of clock to open up the scoring with a 2-yard punch in.
Jefferson ran every single play of the drive — which ended with senior Carson Fairfield finding the end zone.
“We were excited to get Carson Fairfield more involved in the running game,” Gee said.
The Whippets (0-2, 0-2) were forced into a three-and-out their first possession. Whitewater elected to punt and on the snap, the ball flew over the punter’s head and into the end zone. A Whippet player recovered the ball, but was tackled for a safety.
The Eagles got the ball on the Whippet 26 yard line and two plays later it was junior Nate McKenzie running it into the end zone — breaking a couple tackles to make it 15-0. Fairfield added the extra point to make it 16-0 with 6:13 remaining in the first quarter.
The Whippets couldn’t get anything going the rest of the first quarter on offense, but were able to slow down the Eagles on defense, holding Jefferson scoreless the final six minutes.
It didn’t take long for Jefferson to once again find the end zone in the second quarter as McKenzie bullied his way for a 2-yard touchdown. The score made it 23-0 with 11:13 to play until halftime.
Whitewater’s offensive struggles continued early in the second quarter as the Whippets were forced to punt after a three-and-out. Jefferson punted it right back after getting no first downs on its drive.
The Whippets got the ball back on their 16 yard line with 7:21 to play, but it wouldn’t be for long as Whitewater junior quarterback Brock Grosinske was unable to handle a snap.
Jefferson recovered the ball at the Whitewater 10 yard line. After a penalty put the Eagles back 10 yards, McKenzie once again found the end zone — making a couple defenders miss tackles along the way — to put the score at 30-0 with 6:51 to in the second quarter.
“Nate McKenzie had an outstanding performance tonight,” Gee said. “He did a great job of finishing his runs.”
Junior Brady Gotto got in on the scoring with a 49-yard rushing touchdown with 3:05 until half.
Jefferson added a touchdown in the second half for the final margin.
“Despite the short week I thought our guys limited mistakes and took advantage of the opportunities we had,” Gee said. “It’s always exciting when you can give everyone an opportunity to see the playing field. We were happy to be able to do that tonight.”
Jefferson travels to face Monroe next Friday.
at 7 p.m.
