WEST BEND — Watertown’s girls and boys track and field teams qualified 25 athletes in 17 different events for sectional competition out of the West Bend East regional on Monday.
“At the WIAA regional championships, we have two main goals — qualify as many athletes as possible to the sectional meet and earn as many personal records or season bests as possible,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. “The meet was successful as we qualified 25 athletes in 17 different events and earned more than 24 PRs. We were able to qualify six of eight relays, including all four boys relays.”
Junior Riley Quinn continued her ascent up the school’s top ten list after winning the girls shot put and discus. Her winning throw of 41 feet, 6 1/2 inches was a personal best and her winning throw of 122-9 1/2 in the discus was her second best ever. She is now second on the school’s all-time list in the shot put and fifth in the discus.
“As I looked across the jumps area to shot put, I saw a smile on Riley’s face so I knew she had a great throw,” Mertens said. “Her PR in shot put and her second best result in discus means that Riley’s technique is coming together at the right time of the season.”
Senior Emma Messerschmidt is also on the top ten list in the girls pole vault. She is tied with three other vaulters for seventh on the school’s all-time list. She won the regional pole vault title by clearing 8-9.
“Emma won on having fewer misses than her competitors,” Mertens said. “Clearing even higher heights as cleanly as possible will be important at Thursday’s sectional.”
Senior Emma Gilbertsen is now eighth on the all-time list after placing third in the girls 1,600 meter run in 5 minutes, 20.66 seconds.
“Emma’s performance in the 1600 meters exemplified the heart of a senior,” Mertens said. “On the heat sheets, Emma was seeded sixth, 17 seconds behind the fourth seed and a possible sectional qualifying spot. Emma could have chosen to position herself in the in the middle of the pack and run a nice PR, but Emma chose from the beginning of the race to run with the first four athletes. With her state qualifying experience from cross country, Emma a fantastic race, PR’d by 22 seconds, is now No. 8 in school history in the 1600 meters, and qualified for sectionals.”
Senior Teya Maas advanced in the girls triple jump with a third place distance of 34-3.
“Teya continued to make improvements in her jumps and we look forward to a great sectional,” Mertens said.
The 800 relay team of junior Katelyn Ivie, Messerschmidt, freshman AbbyGail Ready and Maas took third in a PR time of 1:50.94. The same crew took fourth in the 400 relay in 53.26.
“We believe that they can run even faster in both relays on Thursday,” Mertens said.
The girls placed fifth overall with 70 points.
Watertown’s boys were fourth with 97 points.
The 800 relay team of junior Brandon Glaznap, sophomore Ben Gifford, senior Jonathon Kilps and junior Oliver Meyers won in 1:32.86.
“Two of the three handoffs were well done,” Mertens said. “If we clean up the third handoff, we can shave even more time off that relay.”
Junior Jaret Boehm took second in the discus (141-8) and third in the shot put (47-7).
“Jaret continues to show his consistency in both events, achieving a PR in discus,” Mertens said.
The 400 meter relay team of junior Jaret Boehm, Meyers, Kilps and Glaznap took second in 45.09.
“Jaret shows his versatility by qualifying in the throws and leading off the 4x100 meter relay,” Mertens said. “With even better handoffs, we have the potential to go even faster.”
The 3,200 relay team of senior Nathan Williams, junior Aden Clark and seniors Christopher Kitzhaber and Josh Krueger took second in 8:27.26.
“I am so proud of what this group accomplished,” Mertens said. “Those guys put themselves in that top four position from the outset of the race and competed at a high level.”
Kitzhaber also advance in the 3,200 with a second place time of 10:04.15.
“Chris put himself among the top four runners right away in the race and ran an over 11-second PR,” Mertens said.
Kilps took third in the pole vault (11-6).
“Jonathon tied his PR on the pole vault,” Mertens said. “Along with his efforts in the sprint relays, Jonathon had a great day.”
Advancing with four place finishes individually were junior Eric Chairez in the high jump (5-6) and junior Caden Maas in the shot put (47-4).
“Eric has been such a hard worker this season and has overcome injuries,” Mertens said. “It is great to see him qualify for the sectional. I am happy for Caden that he was able to qualify for the sectional in his first season of track and field.”
The 1,600 relay team of Kilps, Meyers, Clark and Williams also made it through with a fourth place time of 3:34.60.
“The 4x4 meter relay was a very competitive race and the boys ran well for each other,” Mertens said. “The anchor Nathan Williams leaned at the finish to nab fourth place by 0.04 seconds.”
Mertens saluted some seniors who ended their careers with PRs and other milestones. Gretchen Roost PR’d in the girls 1,600 and Holden Thielke ran a PR in the 800. Jack Heier broke five minutes for the first time in the 1,600. Matthew Butz tied his PR in the boys pole vault.
“The regional meet is also bittersweet as it is one final meet for some of our seniors,” Mertens said. “They have persevered through a lost season and I am glad that they had the opportunity to finish their high school track and field careers on a high note.”
Sectional qualifiers compete at Hartford on Thursday. Field events start at 3 p.m. The first running event begins at 4 p.m.
Team scores — girls: Slinger 146, West Bend West 128, Hartford 112, Cedarburg 99, Watertown 70, Beaver Dam 54, West Bend East 44, Port Washington 40
Team scores — boys: Cedarburg 123, Hartford 113.5, Slinger 112, Watertown 97, West Bend West 95, West Bend East 74, Port Washington 44, Beaver Dam 35.5
