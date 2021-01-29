JOHNSON CREEK — Jenna Olin scored a game-high 18 points for Parkview in a 48-37 Trailways South win over Johnson Creek’s girls basketball team on Friday.
Olin scored 15 of her points in the first half to spark the Vikings (4-10, 3-1 in conference) to a 28-16 halftime lead.
Junior guard Hannah Budig scored 12 points to lead Johnson Creek (2-15, 1-4).
The Bluejays travel to face Albany on Monday.
PARKVIEW 48, JOHNSON CREEK 37
Parkview 28 20 — 48
Johnson Creek 16 21 — 37
Parkview (fg ft-fta pts) — Mielke 3 0-0 6, Burrell 3 2-2 9, Meyers 4 0-0 8, Cox 1 1-2 3, Olin 7 0-0 18, Marcellus 2 0-0 4 Totals 20 3-3 48
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta pts) — Whitehouse 2 0-0 4, Budig 4 4-4 12, Swanson 3 3-3 9, Sadowski 1 0-0 2, Rue 1 2-2 4, Fincutter 1 0-0 2, Walk 1 0-2 2 Totals 13 9-11 37
Three-point goals — P (Burrell 1, Olin 4)
Total fouls — P 15, JC 13
