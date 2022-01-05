agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 5, 2022 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TROUBLE ON 26High scores — Men: Brad Ziemer 729 (258, 258, 213), Kadan Jablonski 714 (203, 245, 266), Zach Westenberg 690 (245, 235, 266), Doug Ketelhohn 680 (234, 209, 237), Brad Dantuma 632 (244, 217), Terry Strandell 609 (201, 204, 204), Ed Dantuma 608 (233, 202), Rory Lamp 606 (247, 220). Women: Kim Rosinski 655 (232, 257), Tiana Bostwick 617 (265), Patti Oldenhoff 564 (212, 204), Amy Eicksteadt 526Standings;Pts.Division 1Gudenkauf Farms;22Ultimate Landscaping;13Schaefer’s Soft Water;12Drafty Misfits;9Rosy Lane Holsteins;6Division 2Hair By Ashley Anne;19Watertown Bowl;18Wasted Management;14Fathead’s Country Campers;14Do Right Concrete;13WAYNE’S AUTOHigh scores: Pete Richter 774 (300), Dan Schilling 749 (267), John Quinn 738 (279), Jeremy Schwarz 724 (267), Tom Christian 715 (242), Craig Frank 713 (258), Josh Kaufmann 704 (276), Jamey Hisel 698 (245), Tom Fredrick 695 (258), Chris Kaufmann 692 (258), Brad Ziemer 687 (257), Kadan Jablonski 687 (257), Todd Saeger 685 (243), Andrew Jonas 678 (269), Jake Sell 676 (255), Bruce Martin 675 (246), Armand Lewis 673 (257), Mark Herold 671 (297), Marshall Mosher 665 (245), Matt English 665 (246), Sam Hommen 661 (239), Marty Schneidewind 658 (255), Mike Kasten 652 (246), John Ganser 647 (254), Keven Roethle 645 (235), Jeremy Wolfe 641 (225), Jonathan Kaufmann 634 (249), Eric Hill 634 (249), Derrick Heiser 632 (247), Mitch Mosher 630 (228), Paul Neis 623 (247), Lukas Saeger 623 (228), Randy Burgardt 623 (231), Jason Peirick 618 (221), Phil Winkelman 616 (224), Brad Sabol 612 (212), Randy Kroll 610 (212), Nathaniel Bedewitz 606 (250), Tristan Kaufmann 603 (234), Scott Wolfgram 601 (228)Standings;Pts.Division 1Drafty Cellar;84.5ZBM;82.5Crank Shafts;8018/North;78JG Custom Carpentry;70Wolff Pack 1;60.5Revolution Pro Shop;51Wolff Pack 2;51Hisel Flooring;44Division 2Watertown Bowl;84Pineapple Express;83Rednex Pro Shop;76Incredibowls;70Who’d We Hang;68.5Koplin Excavating;673 Ducks Pub;66G & B Construction;62MOONLITERSHigh scores: Brenda Scherret 560, Lisa Morris 543, Lisa Cutsforth 537, Amanda Kelly 529 (202), Clara Borck 503 (201, 203)Standings;Pts.Watertown Bowl;9Nielsen Amusements;7Fathead’s Country Campers;7Berres Brothers;7Kube Custom Carpentry;6Sommers;6DAM Doctors;0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Longtime downtown Lake Mills gym gets new owner, name Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville fire departments merge Jane R. (Smethurst) Krueger Downtown cafe finishing remodeling Marcos P. Dominguez Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.