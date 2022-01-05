TROUBLE ON 26

High scores — Men: Brad Ziemer 729 (258, 258, 213), Kadan Jablonski 714 (203, 245, 266), Zach Westenberg 690 (245, 235, 266), Doug Ketelhohn 680 (234, 209, 237), Brad Dantuma 632 (244, 217), Terry Strandell 609 (201, 204, 204), Ed Dantuma 608 (233, 202), Rory Lamp 606 (247, 220). Women: Kim Rosinski 655 (232, 257), Tiana Bostwick 617 (265), Patti Oldenhoff 564 (212, 204), Amy Eicksteadt 526

Standings

;Pts.

Division 1

Gudenkauf Farms;22

Ultimate Landscaping;13

Schaefer’s Soft Water;12

Drafty Misfits;9

Rosy Lane Holsteins;6

Division 2

Hair By Ashley Anne;19

Watertown Bowl;18

Wasted Management;14

Fathead’s Country Campers;14

Do Right Concrete;13

WAYNE’S AUTO

High scores: Pete Richter 774 (300), Dan Schilling 749 (267), John Quinn 738 (279), Jeremy Schwarz 724 (267), Tom Christian 715 (242), Craig Frank 713 (258), Josh Kaufmann 704 (276), Jamey Hisel 698 (245), Tom Fredrick 695 (258), Chris Kaufmann 692 (258), Brad Ziemer 687 (257), Kadan Jablonski 687 (257), Todd Saeger 685 (243), Andrew Jonas 678 (269), Jake Sell 676 (255), Bruce Martin 675 (246), Armand Lewis 673 (257), Mark Herold 671 (297), Marshall Mosher 665 (245), Matt English 665 (246), Sam Hommen 661 (239), Marty Schneidewind 658 (255), Mike Kasten 652 (246), John Ganser 647 (254), Keven Roethle 645 (235), Jeremy Wolfe 641 (225), Jonathan Kaufmann 634 (249), Eric Hill 634 (249), Derrick Heiser 632 (247), Mitch Mosher 630 (228), Paul Neis 623 (247), Lukas Saeger 623 (228), Randy Burgardt 623 (231), Jason Peirick 618 (221), Phil Winkelman 616 (224), Brad Sabol 612 (212), Randy Kroll 610 (212), Nathaniel Bedewitz 606 (250), Tristan Kaufmann 603 (234), Scott Wolfgram 601 (228)

Standings

;Pts.

Division 1

Drafty Cellar;84.5

ZBM;82.5

Crank Shafts;80

18/North;78

JG Custom Carpentry;70

Wolff Pack 1;60.5

Revolution Pro Shop;51

Wolff Pack 2;51

Hisel Flooring;44

Division 2

Watertown Bowl;84

Pineapple Express;83

Rednex Pro Shop;76

Incredibowls;70

Who’d We Hang;68.5

Koplin Excavating;67

3 Ducks Pub;66

G & B Construction;62

MOONLITERS

High scores: Brenda Scherret 560, Lisa Morris 543, Lisa Cutsforth 537, Amanda Kelly 529 (202), Clara Borck 503 (201, 203)

Standings

;Pts.

Watertown Bowl;9

Nielsen Amusements;7

Fathead’s Country Campers;7

Berres Brothers;7

Kube Custom Carpentry;6

Sommers;6

DAM Doctors;0

