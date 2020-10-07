ALTOONA — Luther Prep’s four singles players concluded their seasons at a WIAA Division 2 sectional meet at Altoona High School on Thursday.
LPS finished fourth in the combined sectional scoring with 26 points while Edgewood scored 37 points to edge Aquinas by two for the team title.
Senior Alethia Schmidt, the Phoenix’s No. 1 player, lost to Altoona’s Morgan Dekan 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Schmidt finished the season 10-5.
No. 2 player Haley Olson, also a senior, reached the finals after getting past Altoona’s Josie Recheck 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals. Olson fell to Danica Silcox from La Crosse Aquinas in the finals 6-0, 6-0. Olson went 13-2 this year.
Senior Abigail Schewe defeated Altoona’s Abigail Proudlock 6-3, 6-0 in the semis at the No. 3 flight. Schewe then topped Edgewood’s Sarah Dunn 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in the final match, finishing the season 14-2.
“This year’s senior class was a very special group,” Luther Prep girls tennis coach Tim Wrobel said. “While all of them contributed greatly to the team all season, three stand out especially as they have played varsity for all four years. Ali Schmidt has been the team’s defacto leader all four years. Even the older girls in those early years sought to emulate her.
“Abigail Schewe has always brought a high level of consistency and hard work to the team. Abigail always brought a bit of levity to our practices. Haley Olson has been one of the hardest workers I’ve ever had. She came back from a tough junior year and dominated the No. 2 singles position all year long. Having these girls on the team has been a true blessing, and I will miss coaching them. I am hopeful that we may yet get a special qualifier, but if not it will have been an honor being their coach.”
Sophomore Katie Schmidt also won twice, beating Sophia Tak from Aquinas 6-0, 6-0 in the semis before earning a 6-1, 6-0 decision over Edgewood’s Bronte Jenson in the finals, posting a 14-1 mark for the year.
For Lake Mills, No. 1 singles player Claudia Curtis and the No. 2 doubles team of Molly Williams and Brooke Sehmer both lost opening-round matches at the sectional.
Curtis — the No. 2 seed in the bracket — was defeated in her first match against Aquinas’ Fiona O’Flaherty. After a bye in the first round, the duo of Williams and Sehmer fell to the Aquinas pair of Charlee Gauger and Ella Reichenbacher in the semifinal match.
Curtis, along with Sehmer and Williams, were the only L-Cat players to advance out of the subsectional meet.
Team scores: Edgewood 37, Aquinas 35, Altoona 32, Luther Prep 26, Onalaska Luther 24, West Salem 20, Lodi 15, Waupun 8, Lake Mills 8, Mondovi 4.
No. 1 singles — Final: Deang, ME, def. O’Flaherty, LCA, 6-1, 6-1. Third place: Dekan, Alt, def. Freng, WS, 6-2, 6-1. Semifinals: Deang def. Dekan, 6-0, 6-1; O’Flaherty def. Freng, 6-1, 6-2. Quarterfinals: Deang def. Stadter, Mond, 6-0, 6-0; Dekan def. A. Schmidt, WLP, 6-2, 6-3; Freng def. Pattee, Waup, 6-1, 4-6, 10-8; O’Flaherty def. Curtis, LM, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 2 singles — Final: Silcox, LCA, def. Olson, WLP, 6-0, 6-0. Third place: Merckx, ME, def. Recheck, Alt, 6-1, 6-1. Semifinals: Olson def. Recheck, 6-3, 6-0; Silcox def. Merckx, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 singles — Final: Schewe, WLP, def. Dunn, ME, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1. Third place: Wage, OL, def. Proudlock, Alt, 6-3, 6-2. Semifinals: Dunn def. Wage, 6-0, 6-1; Schewe def. Proudlock, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 4 singles — Final: K. Schmidt, WLP, def. Jenson, ME, 6-1, 6-0. Third place: Desantis, Alt, def. Tak, LCA, default. Semifinals: K. Schmidt def. Tak 6-0, 6-0; Jenson def. Desantis, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
No. 2 doubles— Final: Gauger/Reichenbacher, LCA, def. Carns/Peterson, WS, 6-0, 6-4. Third place: Karls/Potter, Lodi, def. Sehmer/Williams, LM, 6-2, 7-6, 7-2. Semifinals: Peterson/Carns def. Karls/Potter, 6-2, 6-3; Gauger/Reichenbacher def. Williams/Sehmer, 6-4, 7-5.
No. 3 doubles — Final: Johnson/Grabbins, ME, def. France/Schlafer, Alt, 6-4, 6-4. Third place: Bolstad/Wahl, OL, def. Dewar/Yedinak, Waup, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Semifinals: Schlafer/France def. Yedinak/Dewar, Waup, 6-3, 6-0; Johnson/Grabbins def. Bolstad/Wahl, 6-4, 7-5.
