Waterloo's softball team had 19 hits in a 17-10 nonconference road win over Luther Prep on Friday. 

The Pirates (10-8) jumped ahead 11-2 after a five-run fourth inning, adding four more scores in the sixth.

The Phoenix (3-15) had 14 hits, committing four errors, and scored seven times in the fifth.

Grace Marty earned the decision, allowing nine earned on 12 hits over 4 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking five.

Emma Bortulin took the loss, working three innings while allowing 11 runs (seven earned) on 11 hits.

Michaela Riege and Abbie Gier hit back-to-back two-out solo home runs to cap a four-run Waterloo second inning, pushing the lead to 6-1. Ava Jaehnke had a two-RBI single in the fourth and Riege, who was 3-for-4, followed with a run-scoring base knock that made it 9-2. Katrina Freund had a two-run double to left to cap the frame.

Luther Prep scored seven times on seven hits (all singles) to pull within 11-9 after five. After back-to-back bases-loaded walks, Abby Pechman and Sophie Eckl had consecutive run-scoring hits. Waterloo scored two of its four sixth-inning runs via error to stretch the margin back out.

Bortulin hit a two-out solo shot to left in the seventh.

The Pirates' Keelan Gangstad and Jaehnke had three RBIs apiece, Gier was 4-for-5, scoring three times, and Quinnly Hush had a three-hit game, also crossing the plate on three occasions. 

WATERLOO 17, LUTHER PREP 10

Waterloo  240  504  2  —  17  19  1

Luther Prep  110  070  1  —  10  14  4

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Wloo: Marty (W; 4.1-12-9-9-5-5), Schneider (2.2-2-1-1-7-2); LP: E. Bortulin (L; 3-11-11-7-0-1), A. Bortulin (4-8-6-2-2-1).

Leading hitters — Wloo: Riege 3x4 (HR), Gier 4x5 (HR), Jaehnke 2x5 (2B), Freund 2x4 (2B), Schneider 2x4, Hush 3x5, Gangstad (2B); WLP: E. Bortulin 3x3 (HR), A. Pechman 3x5 (2B), Ruehrdanz 2x5, Vance 2x4, A. Bortulin 2x4.

