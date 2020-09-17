JOHNSON CREEK — Isabelle Doherty had 16 kills as Johnson Creek’s volleyball team outlasted Heritage Christian 23-25, 25-12, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11 in the season opener on Tuesday.
Kenadie LeSage added 11 kills and 16 assists. Alexis Swanson put up 19 assists. Kaiyli Thompson added 11 kills and 4.5 blocks. Bella Herman led the team in digs with 15 while Maiya Benner finished with 13. Josey Whitehouse served four aces.
"Heritage played a great game but we managed to execute enough plays to take the win.,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Kassidy Wright said. "Kaiyli Thompson came in big in the middle. Isabelle Doherty was our kill leader. Alexis Swanson and Kenadie LaSage ran our offense with 19 and 16 assists. Our sophomore (Josey) stepped up as well and led with four aces. Overall, it was a great first night and we are looking forward the rest of the season.”
Johnson Creek plays at Palmyra-Eagle on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.