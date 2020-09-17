Kenadie LaSage

Johnson Creek senior setter and outside hitter Kenadie LaSage had 11 kills and 16 assists for the Bluejays in a 23-25, 25-12, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11 win over Heritage Christian in the season opener on Thursday at JCHS.

 Kevin Wilson

JOHNSON CREEK — Isabelle Doherty had 16 kills as Johnson Creek’s volleyball team outlasted Heritage Christian 23-25, 25-12, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11 in the season opener on Tuesday.

Kenadie LeSage added 11 kills and 16 assists. Alexis Swanson put up 19 assists. Kaiyli Thompson added 11 kills and 4.5 blocks. Bella Herman led the team in digs with 15 while Maiya Benner finished with 13. Josey Whitehouse served four aces.

"Heritage played a great game but we managed to execute enough plays to take the win.,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Kassidy Wright said. "Kaiyli Thompson came in big in the middle. Isabelle Doherty was our kill leader. Alexis Swanson and Kenadie LaSage ran our offense with 19 and 16 assists. Our sophomore (Josey) stepped up as well and led with four aces. Overall, it was a great first night and we are looking forward the rest of the season.”

Johnson Creek plays at Palmyra-Eagle on Monday.

Tags

Load comments