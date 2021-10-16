COLUMBUS -- Colton Brunell rushed for 286 yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns as Columbus clinched a share of the Capitol Conference with a 49-21 victory over the visiting Lakeside Lutheran football team in Friday's regular-season finale for both teams.

Lakeside (4-5, 4-3 Capitol) surrendered 338 rushing yards, giving up 8.7 yards per carry, and was outgained 417-243.

The Warriors struck first, taking the opening drive of the game down for points as junior running back Nate Yaroch scored from a yard away.

Brunell, a sophomore, then accounted for all 56 yards on the Cardinals' ensuing drive, capping the march with a two-yard score to make it 7-7 midway through the first quarter.

Lakeside then reclaimed the lead when sophomore quarterback Kooper Mlsna hit senior tight end Tyler Marty for a five-yard score with 7 minutes, 2 seconds left before the break.

The Cardinals then (8-1, 6-1) then rattled off 35 unanswered points, showcasing many of the intangibles that have led to them being ranked sixth in the Division 4 Coaches Poll.

Brunell scored on runs of 47 and 15 yards with Braxton Nachreiner caught a 16-yard score from Nathan Cotter in the corner of the end zone with 10 seconds remaining before the break to make it 28-14.

Columbus, which last won the conference in 2016, possessed it first in the second stanza and Brunell, who averaged 13 yards per carry, broke off a 55-yard scamper on the offense's second play. 

Mlsna scored on a nine-yard run with 24 seconds left in the third to make it a 42-21 game.

Lakeside senior running back Spencer Sturgill had 11 carries for 94 yards and Mlsna, playing a week after leaving injured in the first half of a win over Horicon/Hustisford, added 85 rushing yards on 16 attempts. He went 2-for-8 passing for 20 yards.

Sturgill contributed 9.5 tackles from his linebacker spot while Marty, also a linebacker, made 5.5 stops and junior defensive lineman Ben Buxa produced 5.5 tackles, one sack.

The Warriors enter the WIAA Division 4 playoffs and await their Level 1 opponent.

COLUMBUS 49, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 21

Lakeside  7  7  7  0  --  21

Columbus  7  21  14  7  --  49

Scoring plays

LL -- Yaroch 1 run (Grundahl kick)

C -- Brunell 2 run (Hynes kick)

LL -- Marty 5 pass from Mlsna (Grundahl kick)

C -- Brunell 47 run (Hynes kick)

C -- Brunell 15 run (Hynes kick)

C -- Nachreiner 16 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick)

C -- Brunell 55 run (Hynes kick)

C -- Pfeffer 1 run (Hynes kick)

LL -- Mlsna 9 run (Grundahl kick)

C -- Carthew 7 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick)

Team statistics

Total offense: LL 243, C 417; Passing yards: LL 20, C 79; Rushing attempts-yards: LL 40-223, C 39-338; Penalties-yards: LL 2-10, C 5-30; Fumbles-fumbles lost: LL 2-0, C 0-0; Interceptions thrown: LL 0, C 0; First downs: LL 16, C 22.

