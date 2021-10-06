STOUGHTON — Watertown’s girls tennis team tied for first place at the Stoughton subsectional and advanced to sectional competition in five flights on Tuesday.
Advancing to today’s Badger sectional are Danielle Krakow at No. 1 singles, Lily Oiler at No. 3 singles, Jacey Smith and Taylor Wruck at No. 1 doubles, Madison Peters and Riley Quinn at No. 2 doubles and Lily Gifford and Sophie Mattke at No. 3 doubles.
“What a great day for this team,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “To finish on top of the sub is always a great accomplishment, and to do it with this group is even more special. These girls have shown steady improvement all season and they really came to play today. We are excited for the next step and the opportunity to play in the sectional. It’s going to be a fun day.”
Ending their seasons at the subsectional were Addison Kuenzi at No. 2 singles and Rylee Bilgrien at No. 4 singles.
“I can’t say enough about what Addison and Rylee mean to our team and the entire program,” Dobbins said. “Both of them improved so much during the last few years, and they are such a great example for our younger players. Addison has been in the program all four years, the last two with the varsity. She loves the game and embraced the challenge of playing in the No. 2 spot this season. She has a quiet intensity on the court and always gives her best effort. You won’t find a more kind or thoughtful kid, and I know she has a bright future ahead of her.
“Rylee was one of our most improved players in the last year, and she earned her spot in the lineup. She has put in so much time on the court, and is a great example of how determination and work ethic pays off. She is a great competitor and always shows great sportsmanship. There’s no doubt she will move up in our lineup next year and be a leader on this team.”
Team scores: Watertown 16, McFarland 16, DeForest 12, Oregon 10, Sun Prairie 10, Madison LaFollette 6, Stoughton 6, Fort Atkinson 0
No. 1 Singles
Danielle Krakow (W) def. Angela Hark (S) 6-3, 6-10
No. 2 Singles
Kaiya Hegarty (D) def. Addison Kuenzi (W) 6-1, 6-3
No. 3 Singles
Lily Oiler (W) def. Anna Johnson (O) 6-3, 6-3
Oiler (W) def. Grace Galbraith (D) 6-1, 6-3
No. 4 Singles
Anna Martin (O) def. Rylee Bilgrien (W) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
No. 1 Doubles
Jacey Smith/Taylor Wruck (W) def. Weinstock/Shields (D) 6-2, 6-0
No. 2 Doubles
Madison Peters/Riley Quinn (W) def. Nysted/Kincaid (FA) 6-0, 6-0
Peters/Quinn (W) def. Jaskulke/Bargman (S) 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 Doubles
Lily Gifford/Sophie Mattke (W) def. Scott/Collu (ML) 6-3, 6-0
Gifford/Mattke (W) def. Judd/Roe (McF) 6-1, 6-2
