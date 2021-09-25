COLUMBUS – Sophomore running back Colton Brunell had 218 rushing yards on 28 carries, scoring twice, for Columbus in a 29-7 Capitol Conference win over the visiting Luther Prep football team on Friday.
The Cardinals (5-1, 3-1 Capitol) had 305 rushing yards on 48 carries.
“Columbus is very physical,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “We just couldn’t stop Brunell and (Andrew) Pfeffer up the middle. We had a touchdown called back in the third quarter because of a hold. We just couldn’t stick stack plays together. Give credit to Columbus.”
Quarterback Nathan Cotter put Columbus ahead 7-0 early in the second quarter on a one-yard sneak play. The ensuing Phoenix drive ended when senior quarterback Marcus Fitzsimmons was picked off by Mason Carthew. The Cardinals took advantage of the short field as Corbin Hynes connected on a 20-yard field goal for the halftime score of 10-0.
Luther Prep (4-2, 3-2) had a punt blocked late in the third quarter. Brunell then took a 35-yard rush to the house, adding a three-yard score early in the fourth to make it 22-0.
“It starts up front with the offensive line,” Gregorius said of what makes the Columbus ground game difficult to combat. “That group is very good. The backs are patient and wait for holes to open up. They are strong runners.”
Phoenix senior tailback Josiah Moore, who had 15 carries for 125 yards, busted through for a 76-yard rushing score with 8 minutes, 25 seconds remaining.
Pfeffer then found paydirt from a yard away for the final margin.
“I told the guys after that you just played a really good football team,” Gregorius said. “Understand that we are a good football team. We have a big game coming up. Not because of who the opponent is but because it’s the next game.
“Proud of our guys how they battled. Looking forward to next week.”
Fitzsimmons was 5-for-15 passing for 32 yards with two interceptions, senior wide receiver Thomas Koelpin had three catches for 21 yards and Moore recovered a fumble.
The Phoenix, who committed nine penalties totaling 60 yards, mustered only 210 yards of offense.
“Columbus can sit with the defensive line and don’t have to bring linebacker pressure,” Gregorius said. “Their defensive line is stout enough to pressure. Can drop linebackers and cornerbacks into coverage. They pursue well to the ball.”
Luther Prep hosts Lakeside Lutheran this week.
COLUMBUS 29, LUTHER PREP 7
Luther Prep 0 0 0 7 - 7
Columbus 0 10 6 13 - 29
Scoring plays
C – Nathan Cotter 1 run (Corbin Hynes kick good), 10:46.
C – Corbin Hynes 20 field goal, 6:06.
C – Colton Brunell 35 run (kick failed), 2:18.
C – Colton Brunell 3 run (kick failed), 9:01.
LP – Josiah Moore 76 run (Jude Peterson kick good), 8:25.
C – Andrew Pfeffer 1 run (Corbin Hynes kick good), 2:15.
TEAM STATISTICS
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — LP 25-170, C 48-305. Passing yards — LP 40, C 58. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — LP 5-15-2, C 9-10. Penalties-yards — LP 9-60, C 6-40. Fumbles-lost — LP 0-0, C 2-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing (Att.-Yds) — LP: Josiah Moore 15-125; C: Colton Brunell 28-218, Andrew Pfeffer 11-53.
Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.-Yds) — LP: Marcus Fitzsimmons 5-15-2-32; C: Nathan Cotter 8-9-0-91.
Receiving (Att.-Yds) — LP: Thomas Koelpin 3-21; C: Brady Link 5-64.
