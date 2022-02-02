Senior guard Jack Campion’s pull-up jumper with one-tenth of a second left in overtime gave Badger East leader Milton a 77-75 victory over Watertown’s boys basketball team on Tuesday at WHS.
Milton (16-2, 9-1 in conference) opened the game with an 11-0 run and led 36-29 at the break. Watertown (8-9, 6-3 in conference) rallied to take a 42-41 lead with just over 12 minutes left in regulation on senior forward Nate Gapinski’s 3-pointer from the top of the key. Senior forward Anthony Bohmann put the Goslings up 50-47 with a 3 from the left wing with 8:41 to go.
The Red Hawks regained the lead 54-51 on Matthew Kirk’s 3 from the right wing with 3:01 to go.
Senior guard Ollie Meyers forced overtime with a buzzer-beating 3 from the left wing.
In overtime, Meyers tied the game one last time with fourth triple of the night. He took a handoff from senior guard Trenton Shelton and buried a good look from the left rail with 10 seconds to go.
Campion had the final answer, dribbling just inside the circle and elevating for the game-winner.
“We were a game and a half behind them, so this one would have been nice,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “We had some decent look early in the game that didn’t go down and we gave up too many easy ones. Then we buckled down and chipped away.
“I am so proud of everybody, all 15 of them. It sure was a great game, extremely competitive, but we were on the wrong side again.”
Campion finished with 18 points while junior forward Brogan McIntyre led Milton with 23.
Gapinski led Watertown with 31. Meyers added 15. Shelton and Bohmann each added 13.
Watertown plays at Stoughton Friday, then travels to face Waunakee on Saturday afternoon.
JV falls, JV2 wins: Watertown’s junior varsity lost 49-47. Hudson Fredrick led the Goslings with 19 points while Keegan Shelton added 10. Watertown’s JV2 team won 64-26. Brett Schwefel led the Goslings with 16 points and Jacob Hurtgen added 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.