RACINE — Senior guard Phillip Peterson scored 19 points and fourth-seeded Racine St. Catherine’s topped the 13th-seeded Jefferson boys basketball team 81-52 in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
The defending D3 state champion Angels (16-9) hit 11 3-pointers, including five from junior guard/forward Davion Thomas-Kumpula, who scored 15 points, and four by Peterson. Domonic Pitts chipped in 16 points and senior guard Alijah Matthews had 10.
“They are quick and the entire starting five is athletic,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said of the Angels. “They know where each other is going to be on the floor and do a nice job of playing hard for each other.”
For the Eagles (1-24), senior guard Braden McGraw total a game-high 21 points, finishing his career with 616 points. Junior guard David Ganser, senior guard David Neitzel and Tyler Schroedl scored five points apiece for Jefferson, which now says goodbye to its five seniors.
“The five seniors all brought something different to the table,” Marshall said. “Braden led us on the stat sheet scoring most nights. Dave Neitzel led us vocally and never took shortcuts.
“Austin (Steies) would loosen up the mood and would always show up and give it his best. Aiden (Devine) worked hard had to persevere after some time away from the court to get back on it.
“Mike Strasberg was a glue guy that kept everyone in check and helped everyone out. Going to miss those qualities from those guys. Guys knew they had to play hard, attack and play tough defense. The teams I coach know that and expect it.
“Very proud of how their character is. These guys made coming to practice and games enjoyable knowing we were getting better even though the record would not always show it. Excited about next year as we work hard to improve our record. Also very proud of the work ethic we show.”
St. Cat’s now hosts 12th-seeded Whitewater, which upset fifth-seeded Saint Francis 60-56 in the quarterfinals, in Friday’s regional semifinal.
RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 81, JEFFERSON 52
Jefferson 22 30 — 52
St. Catherine’s 39 42 — 81
Jefferson (fg fta-ftm tp) — McGraw 8 3-4 21, Ganser 2 0-0 5, Neitzel 2 0-0 5, Steies 0 1-2 1, Erickson 0 0-2 0, P. Phillips 2 0-0 4, E. Phillips 1 0-2 2, Deblare 1 0-0 3, Schroedl 2 1-2 5, Strasburg 1 0-0 2, Devine 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 5-12 52.
Racine St. Catherine’s — Peterson 7 1-2 19, Matthews 5 0-1 10, Thomas-Kumpula 5 0-0 15, Oliver 0 1-2 1, Balderas Jr. 0 1-2 1, Glass-Barnes 2 0-0 5, Pitts 7 1-1 16, Ropiak 2 0-0 4, I. Wray 1 0-0 2, E. Wray 1 0-0 2, Brooks 3 0-0 6. Totals 33 4-8 81.
3-point goals — J (McGraw 2, Ganser 1, Neitzel 1, Deblare 1) 5; RSC (Thomas-Kumpula 5, Peterson 4, Glass-Barnes 1, Pitts 1) 11.
Total fouls — J 8, RSC 10.
