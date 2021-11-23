Seven members of Johnson Creek’s football team were honored at 11 positions in Trailways all-conference football voting held recently.

Senior Isaac Hartz was named to the first team as a defensive back after leading the Bluejays in total tackles with 43.

Making the second team were Hartz at running back, senior Logan Sullivan at tight end, senior Brandon Blanke as an offensive and defensive lineman, sophomore Silas Hartz at inside linebacker and freshman Tanner Herman at kicker.

Receiving honoable mention were sophomore Dylan Bredlow at quarterback and defensive back, sophomore Taylor Joseph at wide receiver, Sullivan at defensive back and senior Ryan Moore as a defensive lineman.

Bredlow finished third in the league in passing with 1,411 yards and second in the league in rushing with 811 yards. Defensively, he was second on the team in total tackles with 34. Sullivan led the league in receiving yardage (628). Sullivan and Blanke each had three interceptions for the defense.

Lourdes won the conference with a 7-0 record, followed by Randolph at 6-1, Cambria-Friesland, Johnson Creek and Fall River/Rio each at 4-3, Deerfield at 2-5, St. John’s Northwestern at 1-6 and Wayland at 0-7.

Trailways Conference

Football

First Team

Quarterback

Wade Lindahl, Lourdes, freshman

Running backs

Traiton Lininger, Randolph, senior

Owen Jones, Cambria-Friesland, senior

Wide Receivers

Thomas Deleth, Lourdes, senior

Sam Grieger, Randolph, senior

Collin Klade, Deerfield, senior

Tight end

Travis Alvin, Randolph, senior

Offensive Linemen

Xavier Force, Lourdes, senior

Thomas Riley, Randolph, junior

Benji Szytz, Cambria-Friesland, senior

Gavin Wodill, Fall River/Rio, senior

Vince Macheskie, Deerfield, senior

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Gavin Wodill, Fall River/Rio

Offensive Player of the Year: Gavin Wodill, Fall River/Rio, Wade Lindahl, Lourdes, Owen Jones, Cambria-Friesland

Defensive Backs

Joshua Pritzl, Lourdes, senior

Sam Grieger, Randolph, senior

Isaac Hartz, Johnson Creek, senior

Andrew Tavs, Fall River/Rio

Inside Linebackers

Marshall Koch, Lourdes, senior

Travis Alvin, Randolph, senior

Outside linebackers

Thomas Derleth, Lourdes, senior

Traiton Lininger, Randolph, senior

Defensive Linemen

Ben Nieman, Randolph, senior

Gavin Wodill, Fall River/Rio, senior

Defensive Ends

Gabe Bohn, Lourdes, senior

Bryce Rataczak, Randolph, junior

Punter

Nate Kok, Randolph, senior

Kicker

Adam Arnoldussen, Lourdes, senior

Special Teams Player

Alex Hollander, Randolph, junior

Defensive Lineman of the Year

Gavin Wodill, Fall River/Rio

Defensive Player of the Year

Gavin Wodill, Fall River/Rio

Second Team

Quarterback

Tommy Lees, Deerfield, junior

Running Backs

Marshall Koch, Lourdes, senior

Isaac Hartz, Johnson Creek, senior

Wide Receiver

Clay Blevins, Fall River/Rio, senior

Daltin Papandrea, St. John’s, junior

Tight End

Logan Sullivan, Johnson Creek, senior

Offensive Linemen

Brett Behnke, Lourdes, juinor

Tage DeJager, Cambria-Friesland, junior

Brandon Blanke, Johnson Creek, senior

Trevor Koegler, Fall River/Rio, senior

Manny Kingston, Fall River/Rio, junior

Defensive Backs

Drake Burmania, Cambria-Friesland, junior

Dayton Lasack, Deerfield, senior

Inside Linebackers

Benji Szytz, Cambria-Friesland, senior

Silas Hartz, Johnson Creek, sophomore

Vince Macheskie Deerfield, senior

Outside linebackers

Owen Jones, Cambria-Friesland, senior

Mason Bettehauser, Deerfield, junior

Defensive Line

Nathan Laib, Lourdes, senior

Carlos Salgado, Cambria-Friesland, junior

Brandon Blanke, Johnson Creek, senior

Defensive End

Trevor Krueger, Cambria-Friesland, sophomore

Punter

Ayden Price, Fall River/Rio, sophomore

Kicker

Tanner Herman, Johnson Creek, freshman

Special Teams Payer

Tyler Xiong, St. John’s, senior

Honorable Mention

Quarterback

Nate Kok, Randolph, senior

Dylan Bredlow, Johnson Creek, sophomore

Carl Miller, Fall River/Rio, junior

Running Backs

Gabe Bohn, Lourdes, senior

Bryce Rataczak, Randolph, junior

Isaac DeYoung, Cambria-Friesland, sophomore

Gavin Grams, Fall River/Rio, senior

Wide Receivers

Taylor Joseph, Johnson Creek, sophomore

Dayton Lasack, Deerfield, senior

Tight End

Jason Weaver, Cambria-Friesland, sophomore

Offensive Line

Jonathon Alva, Randolph, sophomore

Alex Alva, Randolph, senior

Defensive Backs

Bradyen Meklenburg, Lourdes, junior

Logan Sullivan, Johnson Creek, senior

Dylan Bredlow, Johnson Creek, sophomore

Clay Blevins, Fall River/Rio, senior

Johnny Divane, St. John’s, senior

Defensive Line

RyanMoore, Johnson Creek, senior

Recommended for you

Load comments