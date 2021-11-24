Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary set a noteworthy goal for his team entering his second season with the program.
“We should win more than we lose, no doubt about that,” O’Leary said. “We’re going to get better and we’re going to get deeper. We have a really challenging nonconference schedule. I did that on purpose. I want to show them what they can do and they should expect that wins are going to be far more frequent than setbacks.
“We haven’t won a tournament game since 2012. This team should prepare to win more than one tournament game. We should go deeper than we have in quite a while. A goal of this team is to expect more.”
Five returning seniors are back from a squad that finished 7-11 a year ago, and they will make up the starting five when they are healthy.
Ollie Meyers, a 6-foot-2 guard-forward, led the Goslings in scoring last season with 14.4 points per game, including a team-high 39 3-pointers. He enters his third season on varsity.
“The best part of the game is his basketball IQ,” O’Leary said. “He’s a very good 3 point shooter. He can knock that down. He’s starting to develop attacking the close out and hitting the pull-up jumper. As a guard and a forward, he gives us a versatility we need.”
Nate Gapinski, a 6-6 forward, averaged 12.8 points a year ago. He is also entering his third season on varsity.
“Nate is the target guy,” O’Leary said. “He is one of the guys who will have a target on his back. Defenses will be designed to stop him. He can do so much. He can penetrate and he has a great middle game.
“He’s added the 3. He’s a gym rat who has worked hard at his 3s. He has a fairly complete game. At 6-6, he’s comfortable inside. He likes to get there off the dribble, but there will be times we post him up because we can. Sometimes with the matchup, we’ll have to.”
Trenton Shelton takes over at point guard. The 6-2 veteran enters his second varsity season looking to be a slasher, a distributor and a scorer.
“He’s come as far in seven months as anyone I have ever seen,” O’Leary said. “He’s added the 3 and he can hit a deep 3. He can beat people off the dribble. He can distribute it. He can take it all the way to the basket. He has a good pull up jump shot. He’s another gym rat.”
John Clifford has also made strides. The 6-5 forward has developed into a versatile threat.
“For a big guy, he really moves well,” O’Leary said. “He’s got good feet and he works hard. His size helps us tremendously, but he is far more than a space eater. He can do stuff. He can hit the medium range jumper as well. He’s got the green light to do that. He hit a huge baseline jumper 16 foot (in the opener at Columbus). I want defenses to have to guard him even when he’s not in the post.”
Anthony Bohmann, a 6-2 forward, rounds out the starting senior rotation.
“He gives us another 3-point shooter,” O’Leary said. “He’s a very good perimeter shooter. He has an extra long wing span and he is a great anticipator. He’s a good defender, especially on the help side. He gets his hand on a lot of balls.”
A sixth senior, 6-4 forward Matt Olivos, is a transfer from California.
“He’s very athletic,” O’Leary said. “He’s got good ups and he is quick.”
Four juniors return from the JV team — 6-1 forward Denzel Esquivel, 6-5 center Ethan Johnson, 6-2 forward Brett Batterman and 6-1 forward Caleb Winkelman. Reece Kamrath, a 5-11 guard, is the only sophomore up on varsity this season.
“We have a really hard working group,” O’Leary said.
“The juniors from the JV team, they work hard. We’re trying to develop them and get them better. It’s a battle in practice. I think that’s going to help us.”
Watertown enters the Badger East Division this season and will face DeForest, Waunakee and Beaver Dam twice.
The Goslings will also face Milton, Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove and Stoughton from the South East Division once each and Portage, Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie from the North West Division once each. There will be an East and West quad champion.
“I think we’re in a very tough quad,” O’Leary said.
