HELENVILLE — Jeff Zlelke scattered five hits over seven innings and Miller Wallace finished 4-for-4 to lead the Clyman Canners to a 12-1 Rock River League victory over the Helenville Rebels on Sunday.
Zielke struck out seven and walked none. Helenville scored its only run on Casey Palm’s solo homer in the fourth.
Wallace drove in two runs for Clyman, as did Taylor Walter, Spencer Hans and Josh Oswald at the top of the order. Walter hit two doubles. Hunter Olson had a triple. Hans had three of Clyman’s 15 hits.
CLYMAN 12, HELENVILLE 1
Clyman 140 024 0 — 12 15 2
Helenville 000 100 0 — 1 5 5
WP: Zielke
LP: Schoonover
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 5-1-2-2, Hans 4-2-3-2, Oswald 3-0-2-2, Olson 5-1-1-0, Wallace 4-1-4-2, Martin 3-2-1-0, Braunschweig 1-0-0-0, N. Schmitt 4-1-0-0, Sellnow 4-1-1-1, Jakel 3-3-1-1 Totals 36-12-15-10
Helenvlle (ab-r-h-rbi) — Draeger 4-0-0-0, Comfort 3-0-0-0, Palm 3-1-1-1, Heard 3-0-1-0, Ernest 3-0-0-0, Clark 3-0-0-0, O’Brien 3-0-0-0, Seeber 3-0-1-0, Schoonover 3-0-2-0 Totals 28-1-5-1
2B — C (Walter 2, Oswald, Sellnow), H (Schoonover)
3B — C (Olson)
HR — H (Palm)
Pitching — HO: Zielke (C) 5 in 7, Schoonover (H) 9 in 5, Heard (H) 6 in 2. R: Zielke (C) 1, Schoonover (H) 7, Heard (H) 5. SO: Zielke (C) 7, Schoonover (H) 4, Heard (H) 0. BB: Zielke (C) 0, Schoonover (H) 5, Heard (H) 0
